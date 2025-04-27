Trump News at a glance: the American president meets Zelenskyy at the Vatican while popularity plunges home | Trump administration





Donald Trump spent his Saturday at the Vatican, assistant to the funeral of Pope Francis with his wife Melania and his leaders of more than 150 countries. Before the ceremony, the American president met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the first time since their exchange of heated oval offices in February.

This time, the two men sat face to face on chairs written in the Saint Peters basilica, after having briefly blurred the French president, Emmanuel Macron. The results of the silent conversation were apparent shortly after, when Trump posted on his social media platform that there was no reason why Putin pulled missiles in civil, cities and cities in recent days. It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he was just patting me and must be treated differently.

The two men then emerged to take their place among the guests of honor during the funeral, the only notable difference being that Zelenskyy was welcomed with cheers of the crowd gathered outside.

Trump listened to Cardinal Giovanni Battista read a homily that seemed to hop the tensions between Trump and the deceased pontiff, in particular on the White House policies on migration and the recent decree on deportations.

Building bridges, no walls was an exhortation that he repeated several times, said Re during his homily.

Trump then returned home on Air Force One to be welcomed by new polls of a certain number of organizations which show that he is historically unpopular for a president close to day 100 of his mandate.

At papal funerals, Trump has a revelation on Russia

It was an appropriate moment for an epiphany, if this was that our world affairs correspondent Andrew Roth wrote about the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting. The photographs released from the summit were dramatic: the two men were sitting alone in simple chairs in front of a mosaic of Jesus baptized in the Jordan river. Keith Kellogg, the entry into Ukraine, felt obliged to quote Matthew's book. The most blessed are the craftsmen of peace because they will be called the children of God, he wrote.

Shortly after, Trump's social post of truth has come to suggest that the slaughter of Russia of Ukrainian civilians this week, makes me think that perhaps [Putin] I don't want to stop war.

It was a very symbolic meeting, said Zelenskyy later, and he had the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results.

The survey shows that Trump is historically unpopular

The Americans, including some Republicans, lose confidence in Donald Trump through a range of key questions, according to the survey published this week. An investigation revealed a majority describing the second pass of the presidents to the White House with regard to the frightening.

A survey by the Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs Research published this weekend, revealed that even the Republicans are not extremely convinced that attention prevails over the right place.

Vicious interpersonal conflicts between Hegseth Staff-Cloud Finging Investigation

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseths Orbit has become consumed by a controversial flight investigation which, according to people inside the Pentagon, is behind the dismissal of three senior assistants last week, according to five people involved in the situation.

The secretary's office has been marked for weeks by a ugly internal policy between the chief of staff Joe Kasper, who left the department on Thursday, and the three escapes, including the main advisor Dan Caldwell, the deputy chief Darin Selnick, and the chief of the deputy defense secretary, Colin Carroll.

Trump officials expel two -year -old American citizen “without significant process”

The Trump administration expelled a two -year -old American citizen without a significant process, according to a federal judge, while in a different case, the authorities expelled the mother of a one -year -old girl, separating them indefinitely.

Lawyers in both cases, the first in Louisiana and the second in Florida, say that their customers were arrested during routine checks in the immigration and customs (ICE) offices and did not have the opportunity to speak with them or family members.

These are the last examples of the White House repressing documented immigrants, including holders of green cards and even citizens who have birth or naturalization status.

The Democrats denounce the arrest of the judges of Wisconsin while the Republicans call it to remove it

The arrest of the FBI of the Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan triggered strong reactions from Republican politicians and Democrats, while the Trump administration approached the direct confrontation with the judiciary for its repression against immigration.

Friday, following the arrest of the judges of the County County circuit of Milwaukee, for allegations according to which she helped a man to escape American immigration agents in her courthouse, the Republicans called for his withdrawal while the Democrats consider his arrest as the reflection of the growing administrations of the contempt for judicial independence in the midst of her efforts ladder.

Trump Mega-Donors Paper Savage Son Pardon de Las Vegas Républicain

A NEVADA newspaper belonging to a mega-donor by Donald Trump saved the decision of the American presidents to forgive a republican advisor who was found guilty of having used donations intended to finance a statue of a police officer to pay the cosmetic surgery.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, owned by billionaire Miriam Adelson, described the decision as a discharge from the presidential power in a scathing editorial published after Trump granted the leniency to Michele Fiore, a former advisor to Las Vegas and legislative from the State of Nevada.

Fiore was found guilty of fraud last year. Federal prosecutors told the trial that she had collected more than $ 70,000 for the statue of a Las Vegas police officer who was shot in 2014 in the exercise of his functions, but rather spent him in cosmetic surgery, rental and the marriage of her daughters.

Like the Secretary in the United States of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, makes major reductions in funding, the infrastructure built to alleviate COVID-19 has become a clear target, a goal that has the double effect of weakening vaccination efforts, as the United States has undergone the largest epidemic of measles since 2000.

Tributes were paid to Virginia Giuffre one of the most eminent victims of the American financier in disgrace Jeffrey Epstein who also alleged that she had been sexually treated to Prince Andrew, who died on Friday by suicide. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that had raised so many survivors, her family said in a statement.

