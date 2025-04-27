Politics
Wang Yi meets the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin_ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
On April 25, 2025, local time, member of the CPC Central Committee political office and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Almaty.
Wang Yi said that in July of last year, President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Tajikistan, during which he and President Emomali Rahmon jointly announced the elevation of Chinese-Tajikistan relations with a complete strategic cooperative cooperative partnership, opening a new shared level. Under the strategic direction of the two heads of state, the complete cooperation between China and Tajikistan continued to give positive results. China firmly supports Tadjikistan in pursuing a development path adapted to its national conditions and is resolutely opposed to any external forces interfeiting in the interior affairs of Tajikistan. China will seriously implement the spirit and arrangements of the Central Conference on works related to neighboring countries and work with Tajikistanto more consolidating strategic mutual trust, deepening the synergy of development and expanding friendly exchanges, in support of modernization, prosperity and revitalization of each country.
Sirojiddin Muhriddin said that this year, President Xi Jinping made a successful historical visit to the State at Tajikistanandandandre, a joint understanding with the president of the mutually beneficial presidency, which has drawn a new course for a level of bilateral Chinato, a level of mutually beneficial cooperation for the development of Tajikistan. Tajikistan is ready TOWORK with china tomakeful use of bilateral cooperation mechanmisthely Advancethe Belt and Road Initiative, Strengthencooperation BETWEEN LEGISLATIVE BODIESAND on the sub-national level, enhancepeople-to-to-peopleand culturalchanges, and expand cooperation in various AS Economy and Trade, Investment, Connectivity, E-Commerce, ProductionCapacityAnd Industry, Green Transformation, Health Care and Pharmaceutical Sectors. Tadjikistan welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and do business in the country to explore the innovation growth areas for innovation.
The two parties had an exchange of views on multilateral cooperation and agreed to jointly support the Shanghai cooperation organization and the Chinese-asie mechanism in the game to play a greater role. The side of the reverse also strengthens border control and cooperation against terrorism to protect regional security and stability.
The two parties were also discussing views of current price problems. Wangyistress said that China reacts with resolved countermeasures intimidable by the United States, not only to defend its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to protect the common interests of the international community. China is ready to work with all parties to jointly maintain free trade, oppose protectionism and defend international equity and justice.
