Jokowi prayed in front of the body of Pope Francis

Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi (Joko Widodo) prayed in front of the coffin of Pope Francis in Vatican.

Appears from the shared photo Ignasius Jonan On his Instagram account on Saturday (04/26/2025), Jokowi and Jonan were in front of the late Sri Pope who were buried in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre.

Jokowi's hand looked up in front of his chest. His face looked down.

Jonan and Jokowi who wore black costumes and caps were delegates from President Prabowo Suubianto's envoy.

In addition to them, there was also the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai and the Vice Minister of Finance Thomad Djiwandono who became part of the envoy of Prabowo.

Jonan explained in his Instagram download declaration that he, Jokowi and Pope Francis met again in a different atmosphere.

Around Sewindu Last, Jonan actively worked as president of the Francis Pope's host committee in Indonesia.

“The three of us met in a different atmosphere.

“Goodbye the Holy Father and may Almighty God welcome you to the Porte du Sky,” said Jonan.



