



On April 25, 2025, local time, member of the CPC Central Committee political office and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov in Almaty. Wang Yi declared, under personal care and efforts of President Xi Jinping and President Shavkat Mirziyyev, China-Uzbekistan relations have been raised to a new height as a complete strategic partnership for a new era, demonstrating broader development prospects. The strategic mutual trust between the two countries continues to deepen and mutually beneficial cooperation in all sectors has made positive progress. The growth of bilateral trade and encouraging investor; Major projects have been launched; The Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement has been implemented; The Ouzbekistan tourism year in China has been successfully inaugurated. Cooperation achievements. This will help both parties to advance their modernization processes and accelerate their development and revitalization. China, in accordance with the objectives and tasks set out at the central conference on work related to neighboring countries, will seek a friendly, secure and prosperous district, will follow a neighborhood policy featuring friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and join the construction of a community with a future shared with neighbors. China is ready to work with Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia to consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and build a community in Asia-Central China closer with a common future. Bakhtiyor Saivsaid that under the strong direction of President Xi Jinping, China has produced remarkable development achievements in the new era, fully reflecting the deep heritage of Chinese civilization, which Uzbekistan greatly admires. Thanks to the strategic foresight of the two heads of state, Uzbekistan-Chinese relations have been raised to a complete strategic partnership for a new era, indicating the way for practical cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. Uzbekistan cherishes its fraternal friendship with China, firmly respects the principle of China, and will continue to support each other with China and will serve as reliable partners. Bakhtiyor Saidov said that in the context of deep changes in the current international landscape, the strategic importance of the mechanism of Asia-Central China has become more and more important. China has demonstrated its sense of responsibility as a major country by honoring its commitments in international affairs. Uzbekistan supports the series of major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping and welcomes the principles established by the Chinese conference on work related to neighboring countries. Uzbekistan firmly supports WTO rules and is ready to strengthen coordination with China to jointly meet the challenges and maintain multilateralism, in order to inject stability into the world. Wang Yi has developed the position of principle of China on tariff issues, stressing that some countries insist on the own interests on the own interests, engage in intimidation tactics and coercive agreements and unreasonably causes commercial wars. Such extreme selfish behavior has exposed its true nature and will only undermine its own credibility. China is firmly on the right side of international history and rules and is willing to work in solidarity with countries sharing the same ideas to jointly protect multilateralism, defend equity and justice, oppose protectionism and resolutely prevent the world from returning to a jungle where the strong prey of the weak. The two parties also had an exchange of views on strengthening cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Bakhtiyor Saidov expressed the total support of Uzbekistan to the Chinese Roleas in the country of Chaise and expressed his confidence that the Summitin Tianjin will be a complete success, injecting a new strong momentum in the development of the SCO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbzhd/202504/t20250427_11605128.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos