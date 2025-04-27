The Messenger of President Prabowo attends the funeral of Pope Francis

Jakarta, Nusabali – Minister of Human Rights (HAM) of the Republic of Indonesia Natalius Pigai and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo attended the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis which took place in the city of the Vatican, Saturday 26/04/2025).

We left the hotel at the local time of 07:30. The ceremony is estimated at 10: 0012.00 Local time, Pigai said when confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday.

In addition to Pigai and Jokowi, there are also two other Indonesian delegates who attended the ceremony, namely the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Thomas Djiwandono and president of the welcoming committee of Pope Francis at Indonesia in 2024 Ignasius Jonan.

Pigai said that the four Indonesian envoys wore black costumes, black ties and caps in the last tribute to Sri Pope.

Three Indonesian representatives who have been sent by President Prabowo Sui -Subianto have been in Rome, Italy since Friday (6/25), while Pigai arrived there since Thursday (6/24).

In addition, Pigai revealed that he had also attended the mass at the Basilica of Santo Petrus with Jonan and Thomas.

We stayed in the same hotel and on the same floor in the city of Rome, Pigai said.

The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis which took place in the city of the Vatican had started when the coffin of the Catholic chief of the world was brought to the Santo Peter square on Saturday.

Pigai said US President Donald Trump also attended Pope Francis funeral. Trump with his wife, Melania, became among the last guests who arrived at the ceremony.

According to the Roman police authorities, more than 160 delegates from various countries and international organizations arrived to attend the funeral.

The late Francis will be buried in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore in the city of Rome.

Francis, who was the first Latin American pope, died on April 21 at his residence, Vatican, at the age of 88.

Previously, President Prabowo SUBIANTO sent the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, the Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and Ignatius Jonan to represent the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indones Roma, Saturday (26/4).

The spokesperson for Indonesian President Prasetyo Hadi explained that the Indonesian government's special envoys were to represent the nation and the state to exercise condolences. The Indonesian government has once again expressed its deep pain in the death of Pope Francis. We obtain funeral information that will take place on April 26. Consequently, on behalf of the Indonesian government, President Prabowo Subaianto decided to send a certain number of figures to attend the funeral event to the Vatican, said Prasetyo Hadi answered questions from journalists during his meeting at his office, Jakarta, Wednesday 5/23).

The figures sent by Prabowo had met Sri Pope Francis during his visit to Jakarta in September 2024

At the Merdeka Palace, the late Pope Francis also met Prabowo, who was then Minister of Defense. Meanwhile, Ignace Jonan, former Minister of Transport, during the visit of Pope Francis to Jakarta, also carried out an important task, namely the president of the Pope's host committee in Indonesia. At that time, Jonan welcomed the arrival of the late Pope Francis at Suekarno Hatta International Airport.

A NUMBER OF STATE LEADERS WEE PRESENT AT THE FUNERAL OF POPE FRANCIS, INCLUDING US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President and German Chancellor Frank Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodyr Zelenskyy, President of Argentina Javier Javier Gerardo Mile, and German Chancellor Frank Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Argentina Javier Gerard Mile Inacio Lula Da Silva. 7 ants