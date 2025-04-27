How cryptocurrencies solve the problem of American stocks and obligations

The Trump administration is pressure on business partners Buy American American energy, defense and agricultural products, that is to say, and As the Wall Street Journal reportsMany anxious world leaders, eager to appease the commander -in -chief and avoid a prolonged trade war, have expressed his support for the idea.

However, just as foreign leaders say they will buy American goods and services, investorsFrom Japanese retirees to European investment funds to state players Sell ​​American More specifically, American actions, the debt of companies and, worrying, the Treasury, the obligations of America rely on the Billions funded by public spending.

Ross Perot acquired a political renown (or infamy, according to whom you ask) in the 1990s by arguing that the Midwest factory job flow in Alena Mexico would cause giant sound to the south. Heard a new sucking sound, but this time it is capitalRather than jobs, it's getting out of our national doors.

Since the start of the year, the US dollar has been weakened against almost all major currencies, lowering more than 10% against the euro and the Japanese yen, and more than 8% against the British pound. And while the US stock markets are in shock under pressure from Trumps prices, European and British markets are increasing.

Some fear the damage caused by American affairs prices, American financial markets and even the dollar itself could be durable. Global confidence and dependence on the dollar have been built in half a century or more, explains Barry Eichengreen, economist and professor at the University of Berkeley, adding, but it can be lost in the blink of an eye.

The predictions according to which the current policy will lead America on the path of ruin is probably exaggerated. But this dollar anxiety raises an urgent and real concern that the United States can lack buyers for its public debt while traditional investors fail treasure bills as well as other American assets.

In the worst case, China can even intentionally cope To retaliate for prices, send higher rates, which has an impact, from car loans to mortgage payments. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, tried to calm the markets of these concerns, saying: “If a foreign rival armed the US government's obligations market or tried to destabilize it for political purposes, I am sure that we would do something.”

Thus, the United States must finance key public spending at reasonable interest rates, but inherited buyers may not be aligning as impatiently in the future to buy debt. Now what?

The good news is that a new buyer of treasury vouchers is emerging, made possible by technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Stablecoins based on blockchain are now the seventh buyer of American public debt, exceeding Germany, Australia and other large countries. And they quickly increased $ 200 billion this year and nearly $ 250 billion today.

Because stablecoins are fully supported 1: 1 by reserves of a dollar, generally American government debt, they are a persistent and growing buyer of new cash issues. Increasingly, government leaders see their potential. In a June 2024 opinion article in the Wall Street Journal, the former president of the Paul Ryan Chamber said: “The stable -coated dollars become an important net buyer of the American government debt.

Admittedly, Stablecoins are still a small piece of the huge treasure market. But the trend suggests that stablecoins will continue to grow, perhaps capturing up to 5% to 10% of the world money supply, or 5 to 10 billions of dollars, over the next decade.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, the largest American transmitter of Stablecoin, saidThat the stable market could reach 3 dollars of 2030s by 2030. For the context, a market of 3 billions of dollars for the stablescoinds would soak up more American debt than China, Japan or the United Kingdom, the three largest owners of the American government debt, combined.

The United States has enormously benefited from the US dollar being the global reserve currency. Despite the taking into account of around 25% of the GDP of the worlds, the greenback is involved in most of the world trade.

At the White House Crypto Summit in February, Scott Bessent saidWe will keep the United States [dollar] The dominant reserve currency in the world, and we will use Descins to do so. China and the rest of the world could close a door on the dollar of the Americas and on an old regime where the United States has relied on foreign governments to buy its debt. Stablecoins could open a window in its future.

Alex Tapscott is the author of Web3: Draw the Internet at the next economic and cultural border and Director General of Digital Asset Group, a division of NinePoint Partners LP.