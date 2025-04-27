Donald and Melania Trump share an emotional moment with the Spanish Royals with the funeral of Pope Francis





Pope Francis Funeral brought together more than 200,000 people in Saint Peters and Saint-Paul, including more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as representatives of 140 foreign delegations. It has become a real international summit, capturing historical moments such as the meeting between King Felipe, Queen Letizia, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

© Getty Images (LR) US President Donald Trump, American First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saint-Pierre square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

The King and the Queen were sitting next to the President of the United States and the First Lady during the funeral mass, which lasted two hours and was led by the dean of the Cardinal College, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who also presided the farewell to Benedict Xvis. Only one person separated the two couples: the president of Estonia, Alar Karis. The president of Estonia organized the seats in alphabetical order in French, a delicate diplomatic task to avoid any conflict.

© AFP via Getty Images (1st row – l to r) the American president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump serve the hand of the president of Estonia, Alar Karis, and King Felipe VI of Spain and the president of his wife Spain, Andrzej Duda, the president of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L4) and the lady Liza Marsa. During the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis fire in place St Peter at the Vatican on April 26, 2025.

Before the solemn ceremony, it started about 10 minutes since Felipe VI and Queen Letizia exchanged warm greetings with the presidential couple, whose arrival of the last has a lot of attention. They first welcomed Melania Trump and, a few seconds later, Donald Trump. Towards the end of the funeral, the king also shaken the hand of the president and the first lady as a sign of peace.

© Getty Images

Before entering the square, which was secured by a major security operation for an event of this magnitude, the king and the queen and the Trumps crossed the Saint Peters basilica to pay tribute to the coffin of the popes. King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in Rome on Friday evening, and before the funeral, they declared their private farewell to a man who changed the history of the Catholic Church. The Spanish authorities also participated at this intimate moment.

© Getty Images

It was the first meeting between the Spanish Royals and Donald and Melania Trump since the second inauguration of the presidents, although they had met once before. This first meeting took place in 2018, when the King and the Queen visited the United States and were welcomed in the White House. They also met in the oval office. “Spain is a beautiful country. We were there not long ago and we loved it,” said President Trump at the time, highlighting the “extraordinary relationship” between the two countries over the years. King Felipe replied: “We deeply appreciate our common history, our heritage and the years that we have spent together.”

© AFP via Getty Imagesus Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain in the Oval Blank Office in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018.

Editorial in progress. Other updates will be provided.

