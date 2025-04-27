When Jokowi was parallel to Trump at the funeral of Pope Francis …





Vatican City, Kompas.com – The former Indonesian president Joko Widodo or Jokowi is the representative of Indonesia in the funeral procession Pope Francis which took place at the Santo Petrus field, Vatican, Saturday (04/26/2025). In the case, Jokowi sat in the front row, parallel to the President of the United States (United States) Donald Trump, despite his separation from several seats. Pope Francis died on Monday (04/21/2025). After the Vatican procession, the Pope's body was brought to Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome, Italy. Read also: List of 107 State guests at Pope Funeral Francis, Indonesia presents Through the show Video APJokowi was seen standing when Trump entered the ceremony area with First Lady Melania. At that time, Jokowi wore a black suit, a white shirt, a black tie and a black cap. In addition to Jokowi, the Indonesian delegation was also fulfilled by the Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ignasius Jonan and the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai. Ignasius Jonan was previously president of the host committee during the visit of Pope Françus to Jakarta in September 2024. The reason for the appointment of Jokowi Video AP The screenshot of the video during Pope Francis funeral to Santo Petrus Field, Vatican on Saturday (04/26/2025), showed former Indonesian president Joko Widodo seated in the front row, when US President Donald Trump arrived. The screenshot of the video during Pope Francis funeral to Santo Petrus Field, Vatican on Saturday (04/26/2025), showed former Indonesian president Joko Widodo seated in the front row, when US President Donald Trump arrived. Ahmad Muzani, the secretary general of the party and president of the MPR, explained the reason why President Prabowo Suubianto chose Jokowi to attend the funeral. “Pak Jokowi was the president at the time who met in person when Pope Francis visited Jakarta, then Pak Prabowo said his level was the level of the state at the time”, ” said muzani At the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Friday (04/25/2025). “This is why what was requested is Mr. Jokowi to assist and represent the government and the people and the Indonesian people of the Vatican, but accompanied by several other friends,” he continued. Read also: Pope Funeral Francis: Why Indonesia Utus Jokowi? The Observer of International Relations Hikmahanto Juwana assessed that President Prabowo's decision names Jokowi was appropriate. “In addition to emotional problems (because Joko Widodo accepted Pope Francis during a visit to Jakarta), the one chosen was a person who had a fairly high and honorable position, namely a president, even if the ex,” said Hikmahanto, quoted by BBC Indonesia. A similar opinion has been transmitted by the observer of international relations Makarim Wibisono. He considered that Joko Widodo had an appropriate level of representation. “He (President Prabowo) appointed a messenger who was considered to be close to him. If we may see (considered to be merit) in the campaign process and so on,” said Makarim. “Maybe he felt that Mr. Joko Widodo helped him in the process, and he felt close,” he added. In the meantime Pope Funeral Francis About 250,000 people attended 107 state guests around the world. Read also: Portrait of solemnity and simplicity in the funeral of Pope Francis Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



