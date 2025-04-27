Providing your enemies, alienating your friends and actively sabotage your own defenses is not an idea of ​​a good national security plan. And yet, this is the game book that President Trump apparently followed in the first 100 days of his second term. You can see him more clearly in the world fight he launched with China. He has abandoned this confrontation since he entered politics, so you think that before taking such a global power, Hed strengthens all the alliances, play all the possible countermeasures and obtain his management team in advanced condition. The most embarrassing barrier can not choose a fight, then turn your back, but that's what the president does. He promised to make America again secure, but instead of building the defenses of the nations, he dismantled them precisely when they are most necessary.

The president has a former Fox News weekend host at the Ministry of Defense, and the assistants complained that there was Total chaos at Pentagon. He obtained a donor from Trump without military experience as the secretary of the navy and chose for the national intelligence director, a trend to repeat authoritarian discussion points. The national security advisor uses a commercial messaging application for Share sensitive information About air strikes with people that he cannot necessarily identify. Earlier this month, the president dismissed the soldiers well considered a cyberwar leader after a conspiracy theorist told him, and his administration Disclosed word of plans To reduce the cybersecurity and infrastructure safety agency by 40%. The next step seems to be an evisceration of the State Department, in particular of the office which challenged part of the The worst abuse of hostile authoritarian states. And of course, Mr. Trump did everything possible to support NATO, Americas Primary Alliance of Mutual Military Support.

This approach would be perilous at any time, but she particularly managed at that time, Trump launched a global battle with the Xi Jinpings government in China. Officially, the fight concerns prices, but for Beijing, international trade is never only business. China in the past years has sent waves of hacking attacks against Western societies to develop its manufacturing base and Knececapé A South Korean conglomerate To prevent Seoul from adopting American missile defenses. He seems to have Data collected on the Popular TEMU purchase site and nourished it to a state -supported propaganda unit. His pirates American telecommunications penetrated networks. And everything that was before Mr. Trump announced that he imposed high prices on most of the goods of these nations. They use diplomatic coercion, economic coercion, cyber attacks, law, in extreme cases, military or paramilitary threats, all to achieve a goal, Bethany Allen, the author of Taiwan of Beijing Rules: how China has armed its economy to face the world, told me. In this fight, she asked, why would they not do the same?