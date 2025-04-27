



Tahawwur Ranas Imminent The extradition deepens the vulnerability of General Munirs, risking the exhibition of terrorist ties of the Pakistani soldiers.

New Delhi: Like the leaders of Hamas before their 7 October 2023, assault against Israel, General Asim Munnir, head of the Pakistani army, deliberately attracted by sectarian flames. Pakistan cashmere jugular vein. His speech was a call to the arms. The inflammatory discourse, General Munirs is desperate an offer for political survival, the historic animosities rulumed Munirs Gip on Power, a Pakistani analyst on the state of anonymity, observed, the generals conspire silently against Munir; He needed cashmere as diversion. Hamas, called for his mismanagement in Gaza, also needed a rallying point among people to make sure that he had public feeling on his side, at least. The imminent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, facilitator of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, an accomplice of the munirs composed of terrorisability. Intelligence sources said the ISI had started to meticulously prepare for new infiltration in cashmere. About 100 terrorists were raised in launch ramps against Jammu, ready for the Southern Southern Pakistans strategy.

How the attack took place in the afternoon of April 22, the tourists of Pahalgams Scenic Baisarran Valley appreciated the famous tranquility when five terrorists (including three from Pakistan) furtively emerged from the surrounding forests. Terrorists have started to systematically demand that visitors recite Islamic verses. The fact of not complying with an instantaneous execution, reproducing the targeted religious profiling employed against Jewish civilians. Santosh Jagdale, a tourist from the Maharashtra, was among the victims. His daughter, Asavari, told bitterly: my father and uncle were killed three bullets in front of me. I knew that my father was no longer after the first ball was killed … It happened just after the tourists were invited to recite the Kalma. The attackers used sophisticated M4-weapons ribbines and AK-47 Assault Riflesa Hallmark of well-funded Pakistani proxy groups. The authorities have recovered dozens of worn cartridges, highlighting the methodical violence of operations. In the end, 26 innocent lives were stifled, especially tourists from all over India and a Nepalese citizen. The investigations immediately linked the massacre to the resistance front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Toniba (Let) intentionally extinguished by Pakistans Isi Post-Article 370 to escape the global research of The Gatchdog Fatfs. Indian intelligence had closely monitored the encrypted digital recruitment of TRFs, in addition to the similar online mobilization strategy of Hamass before October 7. This attack made it possible to relax similarities with the assaults of Hamass, targeting civilians in symbolic places, aiming not only to kill but to a psychologically devastation and to destabilize. Just as Hamas has targeted a music festival symbolizing peace in southern Israel, the resistance front (TRF) deliberately attacked Pahalgam, a symbol of the reclaims of the Renaissance and common harmony. The cashmere had witnessed record tourism more than 23 million visitors in economic, terrorists sought to derail.

October echoes: TRF as Pakistans Hamasthe Brutality calculated in Pahalgam unequivocally reminded the attack by Hamass Gaza. Just as Hamas operated with a manifest Iranian support, the TRFS operational backbone was the Pakistan military establishment. Expert assessments have confirmed the extended role in the equipment, training and financing of the tactics of TRF agents borrowed from the extensive Pakistani military complicity. The Hamas delegation was also received at the headquarters of Jaish-E-Mohammed (Jem). This meeting and facilitation highlight the ideological alignment of Pakistans with global Islamist attorney, confirming the tacit approval of Islamabads of Hamas type methodologies against India.Michael Rubin, senior analyst of the American Enterprise Institute, succinctly Drew the Parallel: This is exactly what was happened when we had Hamas. October 2023 on Israel. It was led specifically against the Jews and not only against the Jews, but among the most liberal Jews who were the most inclined to want peace and normality with the Gaza Strip. Targeting a holiday station, middle class Hindus, it is obvious that the Pakistanis are now trying the same tactic.

Decisive response from the India The response to this assault was unprecedented and rapid, reflecting the resolute actions of Israels after the assault of Hamass. Closed the strategic border crossing of the Attari and ordered from the Pakistani nationals as part of the Saarc visa exemption system to leave within 48 hours. Diplomatic relations with Pakistan have dropped dramatically. India said the Pakistani army attaches Persona Non Grata, recalled its diplomatic staff from Islamabad and reduced diplomatic staff from 55 to 30, the lowest in decades. Rapid diplomatic and economic isolation echoes the full headquarters of Israels on Gaza controlled by Hamas after October 2023.

Navigating in a new reality, but in a coherent way, military analysts used social media to warn India against impulsive conventional reprisals. One warned that General Munir precisely seeks this type of climbing saying that he could unify the fractured Pakistans of internal factions behind him. Instead, nuanced strategic measures such as intensified diplomatic isolation, economic strangulation and reinforced intelligence are recommended, but the proposal ignores the fact that India has taken these measures and has indeed maintained restraint, keeping in accordance with global commitments. There have been several terrorist incidents with semi-automatic weapons and ammunition that are decontained by forces this month only. The Kashmir employees feared a return to the turbulent decades of militia. They targeted tourism, the livelihoods of the resident population, hoping to frighten the world. But cashmere refuses to be defined again by terror. Recovery and negotiations did not work. Pakistan remains stubborn in its use of terrorism as decreening, a bit like Hamas in Israel. So what other option remains? Indias Israel Moment The tragic massacre of pahalgams symbolizes the India Pivot Strategic Junction. Just as Israel has fundamentally redirect its security and diplomatic strategy after October 7, India must now embrace a decisive change. Improved intelligence cooperation, nuanced military deterrence and a global plea constant against terrorism sponsored by the State will define this new reality.

The Gen Munirs Reckless Gamble has inadvertently unified India behind a doctrine of resolved self -defense, transforming Pahalgam into Indias Historic October 7. Faced with a hostile neighbor determined to arm terrorism, the India strategic posture must now reflect clarity, determination and determination unshakable to ensure that Pahalgam again marks a turning point a prelude to a recurring tragedy.

(Ashish Singh is an award -winning journalist with 18 years in defense and strategic affairs. He covered the battlefields in cashmere and Israel in his reporting career.)

