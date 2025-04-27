China says that no consultation or negotiations on commercial negotiations with us, prevails over the alleged dialogue allegations





Beijing, on April 26, China repeated today that it had no interview with the United States on commercial issues, despite President Donald Trumps, saying that he had received a XI Jinping call. In an interview carried out on April 22 with Time Magazine and published yesterday, Trump did not say when the call with the Chinese leader took place or specify what was discussed. He called, said Trump. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name. The Chinas Ministry of Commerce had already denied Thursday that Beijing and Washington carried out economic or commercial negotiations. In a statement published on WeChat TODAY, the Beijing Embassy in the American capital repeated this assertion, claiming that there had been no consultation or negotiation between China and the United States on tariff issues, not to mention an agreement. The declaration did not mention Trump or Xi by his name or a benchmark directly Trumps, the claim of an appeal, but said that the remarks of the United States according to which a dialogue on the prices was underway were only deceptions. This trade war was launched by the American team, according to the press release. If the United States really wants to solve the problem through dialogue, it must first correct its mistakes, stop threatening and put pressure on others and completely eliminate all unilateral tariff measures against China. The two biggest economies in the world are locked in a growing trade battle of Tit-For-Tat triggered by Trumps Levies on Chinese products, which have reached 145% on many products. Trump suggested that he will announce agreements with American trade partners in the coming weeks. There is a number they will feel comfortable, Trump said in time, referring to China. But you cannot let them bring us a dollars billion. AFP

