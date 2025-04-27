The rise of Robert “generic” proves how the conservatives hurt

Jenrick would probably have just as difficult to explain how he would do things differently

Robert Jenrick was nicknamed Robert Generic: a pair of rather boring and safe hands that would gladly make a ministerial chore on behalf of a Prime Minister. This was one of the reasons why he lost the conservative leadership competition against Kemi Badenoch: she had fire in her belly, when he seemed to be a generation of ARC politician.

How things have changed. Jenrick is by far the most energetic member of the Shadow cabinet, producing smooth social networks of him exposing a problem while walking with a real goal, and managing to create many more attack titles for the Conservative Party than his real leader.

Often, Kemi Badenoch spends his time clarifying what she meant and being bored by journalists who have the temerity of quoting it with precision. Jenrick or maybe the team around him has much more talent to spot a hot button problem and transform it into a story to be exploited.

This week, however, it was Jenrick who was to clarify what he had meant after a few semi-private comments on the need for a kind of alliance with Reform UK went to a journalist. He insisted, not very convincingly, that he and Badenoch were on the same wavelength, adding: the parts under a new direction under Kemi. Frankly, I think she does a good bloody job in difficult circumstances. You know, it is not easy to be the leader of the opposition when we have just lost our worst electoral defeat. Frankly, I think people should give him a break.

This is the kind of declaration of false supportive that a strong leader does not need to do about them, thus stressing how low Badenoch is currently.

She had a very good week in that she was able to finish a victory tour on her position on sex and sex following the decision of the Supreme Court. Attacking Keir Starmer on his own wandering confusion on the definition of a woman with the questions of the Prime Ministers also allowed Badenoch to avoid having to do the session on the local elections, which are probably uncomfortable for the conservatives. Next week may not be so pleasant for the conservative chief.

And yet, although the atmosphere in the Tory Party is not exactly euphoric for the moment, it is not very logical that a particularly bad set of results of local elections is what leans in Badenoch in crisis territory. Most of the conservative deputies are of the opinion that another change of leader would make them ridiculous, with a saying: she was not great, but just as, she did nothing terrible.

The problem, however, is that even if Badenoch does not grow in authority, Jenrick is. He seems a less unlikely candidate than in the competition, and the quantity of attention he manages to generate is destabilizing for Badenoch. It is not entirely his fault, however, or even completely in Jenrick improving his shtick.

It also benefits by default from the majority of the conservative gray cabinet being so weak that it often seems to be in its own energy failure. Some of these ghost cabinet members complain in private to friends that they are not lucky enough to say a lot because Badenoch does not give them any policy to talk about it, and that Jenrick is doing well because he has decided freelance, often moving away from his file as a secretary of the shadows.

The political vacuum cleaner is deliberate: there are few things that seem to be boring Badenoch more for the moment that the suggestion that it has not stated enough policy. She always supports with interviewers that now is not the time to present detailed positions while the party determines what it represents.

There is a logic behind it, but it means that the conservative party ends up doing a policy in a fragmentary way because it responds to the government's announcements and tries to find something to say.

There is also frustration that Badenoch has not offered a lot of progress on this greater question of what the conservatives represent and what it wants to repudiate. Often, to the questions of the Prime Ministers and in the events of the communes of Set at stake, it ends up defending the file of the last conservative government, but has not yet said what the new management claims that it makes means in terms of repudiation of errors.

Jenrick would probably have just as difficult to explain how he would do things differently, especially because as Robert Generic, he was also a minister of this government. But for the moment, it has the advantage of not having to do difficult work while continuing to pump these social media videos. He might want others to take a break from Badenoch, but it is unlikely that he will follow this council himself.