I also transmit a message from President PRABOWO





Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mentions that his presence at Vatican Not just attending funeral Pope Francis. But also delivered a message from President PRABOWO SUBIANTO. We know, Jokowi is indeed included in the special envoy of President Prabowo to cry and assist Pope Funeral Francis. “First of all, we want to transmit deep condolences for his sacred death of Pope Francis,” said Jokowi in a video download on the Instagram account @jokowi Sunday (04/27/2025). “And also transmits a message from President Prabowo Suubianto and all the people of the Catoli who attend the Vatican funeral,” he continued. Read also: Jokowi's moment to attend Pope Francis funeral, pray and sit in the front row Jokowi then stressed that his presence in the Vatican was attributed by President Prabowo with the Minister of Human Rights (HAM) Natalius Pigai, the vice-minister of finance Thomas Dwijandono and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan. “Right now, I'm in the field of Saint-Pierre at the Vatican as a special messenger

And awarded President Prabowo Suubianto, with me the Minister of Human Rights, Mr. Natalius Pigai. Then, the vice-minister of Keuagan, Thomas Djiwandono and Mr. Iganansius Jonan. He was president during the visit of Pope Francis in Indonesia last year, “said Jokowi. Finally, the former mayor of Solo delivered a prayer so that the late Pope Francis was resting in peace. “Finally, we all prayed that the sacred pope Francis rests in eternal peace and that his soul is accepted in the knees of all-powerful God. Amen,” said Jokowi. Read also: Jokowi was seated at the first row of Pope Francis funeral, a series with Trump The video also shows when Jokowi arrived in the Vatican region. He then walked accompanied by Jonan and Thomas Djiwandono in the Basilica of St. Petrus, where the coffin of Pope Francis was buried. Then Jokowi seemed to pray briefly in front of the coffin of Pope Francis. In the video, Jokowi's hand watches in front of his chest. His face looked down. On the right and left side was solemnly and seemed to pray Jonan and Thomas Djiwandono. Then Jokowi followed the mass before the funeral of Pope Francis at Santo Petrus Basilica Square. Read also: President Prabowo's envoy attends the funeral of Sri Pope Francis to the Vatican, there is Jokowi Pope Francis exhaled his last breath due to a stroke and a heart attack at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025. The sad news was delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo Vatican, at 9:45 am at the time of the Vatican. Pope Francis was then buried in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Italy, according to his request on Saturday April 26, 2025.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d.



