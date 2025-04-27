The key accused in the case of firing of the Imran Khan rally obtains two terms of life





Gujranwala: Anti-terrorism court pronounced its verdict in the attack on the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, condemning the principal condemned, Naveed Meher, in two terms of perpetuity.

According to reports, the attacking case of the founders of PTI had been underway for several months and the court finally announced its decision reserved on Saturday.

The principal condemned, Naveed Meher, was sentenced to distinct perpetuity sentences under an attempted murder and terrorism. In addition, he was sentenced to a fine of 500,000 rupees.

Imran shot, injured during the Azadi rally

Meanwhile, the co-accused Tayyab Butt and Waqas were acquitted of all the charges related to the case against Imran Khan.

In a related case concerning the death of Moazzam, Naveed was also found guilty of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In addition, Naveed underwent three to five to five years of sentence for having injured four individuals in the attack on Imran Khan.

During the procedure, the court noted that the right of opposite perspective was terminated due to the non-cooperation by the founder of PTI. Throughout the trial, Imran Khan has been summoned eight times to the court.

On several occasions, prescriptions have been issued so that Khan appeared via a video link from Adiala prison; However, the former PM did not record his testimony as a wounded witness despite repeated judicial directives.

The attack on Imran Khan had led to a widespread conviction through Pakistan and was officially recorded at the Wazirabad city police station on November 7, 2022, based on a complaint filed by the sub-inspector Aamir Shehzad.

Earlier in November 2022, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Allahwala Chowk during the parts of parts.

Depending on the details, unidentified attackers opened fire on the president of PTI Imran Khans, near Chowk Allahwala in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took note of the dismissal incident near the president of the PTI, Imran Khans, in Wazirabad and summoned a report by the Minister of the Interior Rana Sanaullah.

