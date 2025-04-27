Jokowi transmitted the president's message during the funeral of Pope Fransikus





JAKARTA (Antara) – The special envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, led by the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, transmitted a message from President Prabowo suffered to the Catholics during the funeral of Sri Pope François to the Vatican, Rome on Saturday (26/4). In the field of Santo Petrus, Vatican, Jokowi as well as other special delegates, namely the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and president of the Bienvenue Committee for the arrival of Pope Françus at Indonesia in 2024 Ignasius Jonan, representing the Indonesian president Prabowo subsid Subbowoboto after the future Pope procession. “First of all, we want to offer profound condolences for his death that Pope Fransiskus was presented, and also transmitted a message from President Prabowo Sub -iento and all the Catholics who attended the Vatican funeral,” Joko Widodo told Santo Petrus, Vatican, on the social complexes of the touch, which was issued Jakarta on Sunday. In the same show, Jokowi then delivered the content of President Prabowo's message. “We have lost a model that gave a heritage of love for world peace, then inherited from humility, and also an inheritance for all the nations of the world,” said Jokowi transmitting the message of the President of the Republic of Indonesia the Mort François. “Finally, we all pray that Pope Francis' hys rest in peace, and that his soul be accepted in the knees of God,” continued Jokowi. The funeral procession of Pope Francis took place at the Champ of the Basilica of Santo Petrus, Vatican on Saturday, attended 250,000 people in additional mourning, some of whom were leaders of the country and important figures in the world. In the Basilica of Santo Petrus, the special envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia had the opportunity to see the coffin of Pope Francis and prayed for the deceased. Ignasius Jonan, one of the special messengers, got closer and held the end of the coffin before leaving the room where Pope Francis was buried. The president of Cardinal Council of the Holy Cardinal Electorality Giovanni Battista led the funeral mass to Santo Petrus, who also attended by the Patriarch, the Cardinal, the Bishops, the Bishops and the priests of the whole world. The Eucharist was then closed with The latest recommendation And Distressingstarting NovelOr nine days of mourning and mass from the whole Catholic Church in the world for the peace of Pope Francis. From the Basilica of Santo Peter, the body of the late Pope Francis was brought to the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy, to be buried according to the will of the highest chief of the Catholic Church. Vehicles carrying the body of Pope Francis crossed the Colloseum and thousands of mourning people who filled the streets of the along Saint-Pierre in Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis has become the first pope buried outside the Vatican Wall in the past 350 years. Generally, the whale is buried in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre. Pope Francis, as indicated in his will, has chosen to be buried in his favorite church Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, who is outside the Vatican territory. This news has been broadcast on Antaranews.com with the title: The special delegates transmit the president's message during the funeral of Pope Fransikus

