President Prabowo's funeral message was issued by the Indonesian Special Envoy for Pope Francis funeral





JAKARTA – The special presidential envoy of the Republic of Indonesia transmitted a message of condolences from President Prabowo suffered to the world Catholics at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis in the Vatican, Rome, on Saturday, April 26. This mission is led by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Located on Saint-Pierre square, the Vatican, Jokowi with the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, the Vice-Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and the president of the Pope Francis Bienvenue Committee at Indonesia 2024, Ignasius Jonan, representing President Prabowo in a series of financial procedures. “Out of respect, we express our deep condolences for the death of the Holy Observer of Pope Francis, as well as to carry messages from President Prabowo Suubianto and all Indonesian Catholics,” said Jokowi in a declaration broadcast via his personal personal account, Sunday (27/4). On this occasion, Jokowi read the message of President Prabowo indicating that the world had lost a model that left a great heritage in the form of love for peace, humility and noble values ​​for all humanity. “We pray that Pope Francis rests in peace and that his soul is accepted by Almighty God,” continued Jokowi. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The funeral ceremony of the Saint-Pierre de St. Peter brought together more than 250,000 people in mourning, including country leaders and world personalities. On this occasion, an Indonesia special envoy had the opportunity to pay his last tribute to Pope Francis by approaching his coffin. Ignasius Jonan was seen touching the end of the coffin before leaving the funeral hall, as a form of final tribute from the Indonesian nation. The funeral mass was led by the president of Cardinal Council, Giovanni Battista Re, who was assisted by patriarchs, cardinals, bishops, bishops and priests from various parts of the world. The procession is closed with the Ultima asmagio and Valedidictio rituals, which has become the start of November, which is nine days of mourning and prayer for Pope Francis throughout the world Catholic Church. After mass, Pope Francis's body was taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial according to her personal will. The funeral convoy crosses a historic road, including the Colosseum, accompanied by thousands of mourning people who raise the road to the Saint-Pierre basilica in Santa Maria Maggiore. The choice of Pope Francis to be buried outside the Vatican walls made him the first whale in the last 350 years to be buried outside the Saint-Pierre basilica. He chose Santa Maria Maggiore, his favorite church, like his last rest. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

