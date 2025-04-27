Keir Starmer Once, I tried to represent Boris Johnson as a trivial man. But the country knew who was Boris and why they voted for him. With Starmer, after years to look at it, the truth is always foggy until you realize that it was not at all guided by principles. Our Prime Minister says everything he needs to browse the next news cycle the next day or the next elections. It is not leadership. It is cowardice.

The truth is that Keir Starmer is the trivial. He simply claims to be serious, wearing glasses paid by another manAnd spring from the opinions given to him by others. He blows with the wind, twist like an aneion. There is no conviction, no moral nucleus. Just performances. Faced with difficult decisions, he dodges them. And he breaks his promises.

He promised not to increase taxes on workers. His first budget did exactly that with a punitive job tax that harms the very companies he claims to support. He said he was on the side of the retirees, then torn off the winter fuel payments without warning, leaving 10 million elderly people wondering why they had been lied. He claimed to support British farmers. He then presented the tax on family farms, which makes family farms more difficult to transmit their land to the next generation.

Starmers Approach to women's rights was just as slippery. I have spent years fighting to protect spaces with one sex, to ban puberty blockers for children and to push a dangerous ideology that tells young people that they were born in the wrong body. The work, on the other hand, made fun of these efforts. David Lammy called me a dinosaur. And Starmer hunted Rosie Duffield from his party for having said that only women have a cervices something he now claims to believe himself.

I recognized the errors that my group made in office. When the facts change, most people reflect. Keir Starmer does not do so. He simply rewrites the record. This week, he couldn't even resolve to apologize to the woman he forced to leave his group for having said the truth. It tells you everything. He is not a man who defends the vulnerable. Not a man who assumes responsibility. Not a man with the moral courage to say: I was wrong.

And it's not just at the top. The rot crosses his group. The work does not govern. He misused. From Whitehall to your local town hall, the same scheme is repeated: high taxes, failed services and a refusal to admit when things go wrong.

Just look at Birmingham. Labor advisers have bankrupt the greatest local authority in Europe after wasting millions on a defaulting computer system and sloping the equal salary regulations. Now residents are faced with an increase in the 7.5% council taxes and on the streets stacked with 26,000 tonnes of unclear waste. The rats of the cat size roam the city. It is not a metaphor for his governance of work in action. Birmingham's work deputies are more interested in Gaza than by Birminghams Gosta Green.

But it doesn't stop in Birmingham. Around the country everywhere, labor councils do not make the foundations. Chicken nests are not filled. The bins are not collected. The Plane Council tax. Local services shrink. They speak of equity while delivering chaos. They talk about compassion while going bankrupt cities. And when they are challenged, they point their fingers and change the subject.

The real problem is as follows: the work cannot govern because it cannot tell the truth. He cannot learn from failure because he will not admit where things go wrong, such as the increase in unemployment, obstinate inflation and general decline. Starmer cannot lead because he doesn't know where he's going. His chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, would have said that he would have said acts as a human resources director, not a leader. I do not agree. Most HR managers know at least what their values ​​are.

Currently, Great Britain needs real leadership. A plan and no waves and sound bits formed by the media. A vision. A spine.

The coming week, voters have a chance to speak. Local elections count. The elections to the mayor are important. These elections shape the services you use every day. The people you choose will control the budgets of hundreds of millions of pounds. But these elections are also a moment to send a message to a Prime Minister who thinks above the exam. Who will not answer basic questions. Who thinks it is too intelligent to be held to report.