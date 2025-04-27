Drama Gold Price, had records but collapsed Trump-Xinping







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The world price of the world this week really makes a heart. After being able to carve out the highest record of all time, the price of this precious metal turned around and collapsed, struck by a new torment of the “drama” of the United States (United States) and China's trade relations. Friday (04/25/2025), the price of gold on the cash market was closed at US $ 3,318.2 by the Troy Once, weakened 0.9% per day and marked the lowest level of one week. Throughout this week, gold was barely corrected 0.28%, ending a long rally which had brought it up almost 10% in the previous two weeks. Previously, Gold had recorded a fantastic record at US $ 3,500 per Troy ounce earlier this week, driven by trade tensions and fast purchases from the Central Bank. But the peak has become a turning point. After a few days, the price of the fall of US $ 3,260 before finally stable. The gold price model reflects how vulnerable the market is on speculative new. The main cause came from the shocking statement by American president Donald Trump who claimed “direct talks” with Chinese president Xi Jinping had taken place, followed by rumors that China was ready to loosen the price for certain American goods. However, not long ago, China denied the news. This incomplete triggers an action for the gold market, exacerbates volatility and creates a correction space. Is the threat of false hope, is commercial peace still illusion? This “False Hope” phenomenon is a serious alert signal.

“The gold market had strengthened above US $ 3,500 due to the euphoria, but without a concrete confirmation, the rally was fragile,” said Daniel Ghali, TD Securities analyst, quoted by Reuters.

Ghali added, despite the weakening, the purchasing action of the World Central Bank remains strong so that the long -term gold structure remains optimistic. Report Refining The amount of gold so far has only weakened in three weeks throughout 2025, with an accumulation of an increase of more than 25% of up to date. However, the strengthening of the dollar index to 99.59 is five days to add a pressure to gold because it makes the precious metal more expensive for non -dollar buyers. Fundamental pressure and crucial data this week Next week, the price of the price of gold will be tested by a combination of factors: GDP exit as a quarter I-2025

ISM and PMI China manufacturing data

US employment report for April The three data have the potential to change the expectations of the global monetary policy market, in particular the orientation of the interest rate of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the main catalyst for the future gold movement. Technically, strong gold support is around US $ 3,245 $ 3 283, an area that was a strong reflection area this week. If this area is penetrated, the risk of additional correction at US $ 3,167 opens.

Meanwhile, to return to the short -term upward trend, the price must again penetrate the pivot point of US $ 3,335 and the US $ 3,381 resistance. With the geopolitical tension which can turn around at any time, gold remains an active coverage, but the additional rally can only be sustainable if it is supported by real fundamental principles. CNBCindonesia Research (EMB / EMB)

