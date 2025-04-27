Pope Francis has died, Nostradamus' prediction has become the trend what was the content of the prediction of Nostradamus?





Nostradamus is a French doctor who treated the victims of the epidemic. He is also an amateur fortune dite who wrote Propheties.

BBC World Service

9 hours ago After Pope Francis' death this week, internet research on the French astrologer of the 16th century, Nostradamus, jumped. It was not the first time that prediction has appeared when the main events in the world have occurred. Why is the interest in Nostradamus continues to live? Michel de Notredame, known as Nostradamus, is a French doctor who treated the victims of the epidemic. He is also an amateur fortune dite who wrote ProphetiesWhich means “prediction” in 1555. This book contains 942 poems in four lines which, according to him, predicted the future, in particular events on the theme of disasters. His poems are often considered not very clear and without context. Among poetry, there are also those who refer to “the death of the very old pope”. The poem spread on social networks and was associated with the death of Pope Francis Monday (21/04) there is. In fact, since 1555, dozens of whales have died and it is not clear why the poem must be associated with Pope Francis. Image source, Getty images Legend, Although popular among the elite, Nostradamus is considered a deceiver by his contemporary people. The practices of astrocypes without scientific foundations which claim that the stars can affect human events are popular in the 16th century. Astrology corners appear everywhere. Practitioners offer advice on everything, ranging from careers to relationships and health. Among them, Nostradamus, who performs horoscope interpretations for rich and powerful people. However, he never received an official training in astrology, which was an academic discipline at the time. Some of his contemporaries considered him a cheater. However, his short poems were very popular at the time and belonged to the successful book. The 16th century was a period quite sad for most Europeans because they faced war, the failure of cultures and hunger. At that time, the plague struck various cities. In the middle of chaos, Nostradamus' prediction gave a strange warning as well as a feeling of comfort. “Collective anxiety is very high,” said Dr. Michelle Pfeffer, historian of science and religion in the Magdalen College of Oxford University. “When a great uncertainty like this, people are looking for answers, they are looking for advice and they are looking for a certainty that there is a bigger plan.” Like people of today who could turn to horoscopes, Nostradamus followers at the time, considered his work as a means of understanding the turbulent world. They also believe that change will come. Image source, Getty images Legend, A sculpture of the 19th century represents Michel de Nostredame (1503-1566) predicting the fate of French kings to Catherine de Medici through a magic mirror. Hundreds of years later, his supporters claimed that Nostradamus had predicted many historical events, including two World War, the nuclear attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the renewal of the epidemics of Hitler and Covid-19. Despite this, Nostradamus never mentioned the names of events specifically. Nostradamus' predictions are written in “a very clear term that can be adapted to any condition,” said Joelle Rollo-Coster, professor of medieval history at the University of Rhode Island. “When it is not clear, ambiguous and quite vague, everyone can find a match.” Nevertheless, his name and prediction survived the public's imagination. In addition to the quality of poetry, time is timeless because there are only a few which contain the specific dates which interpret the writings of Nostradamus have been sold in very large quantities. There are more than 100 different titles in English only. Image source, Getty images Legend, A client reads the forecasts of Nostradamus books in a bookstore in Bangalore on September 18, 2001 New publications that interpret their predictions related to world news events, helping nostradamus relevant to the public in the 20th century. After the attack on September 11, Nostradamus' books skyrocketed in the best -selling book list because the admirers associated their predictions with the attack. The New York Times Report a viral email after the attack. E-mail contains pieces of Nostradamus and words that are not even attempts to make a provocative text which shows that it predicted what will happen. The text includes the words: “The fire approaches a big city / in the city of York, there will be a great collapse.” Other events claimed by the supporters of Nostradamus as prediction landed in Apollo, the rehearsals of Challenger and even the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Currently, most people probably do not learn the original text, but find it in online articles or memes of social media. “Humans are not good at dealing with uncertainty” Other predictions linked to the Pope have been re -moved to cyberspace. Some parties have raised questions related to Saint-Maleaki, Saint of Ireland, known for his prophecy on the Pope. This prophecy is also associated with the death of Pope Francis, who is considered the last Pope. Experts question the origin of this assertion and call it a political smell. “The prediction is interesting and charming and some people tend to love ideas that are beyond the main flow. This is part of us,” said Joseph Uscinski, professor of political science at the University of Miami. “Sometimes entertainment encourages people to believe, sometimes adopting comfortable or entertaining ideas.” Image source, Getty images Legend, Exhibition of Nostradamus writings in the Library of the City of Lyon. According to experts, at a time filled with uncertainty, it is not surprising that Nostradamus and other predictions remain popular. “In times of confidentiality, astrology and forecasts [yang berusaha meramalkan atau meramalkan kejadian di masa depan atau menemukan pengetahuan yang tersembunyi] Has an extraordinary call, “said Dr. Pfeffer. “Humans often find it difficult to deal with uncertainty and through history, astrologers and prophets have been appreciated because of their capacities to help people make difficult decisions.” “However, they can also provide entertainment by showing that there are more important plans that run.”

