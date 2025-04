Turkiye's opposition says that the Erdogan canal plan behind Clampdown – World

Istanbul: Turkiye prosecutors announced additional dozens on Saturday in the context of an in progress in progress, denounced by opposition leaders as a pretext to eliminate resistance to an ambitious Istanbul canal project. The Office of Prosecutors General of Istanbul said on Saturday that it had issued mandates for 53 people, including 47 detainees, on a corruption survey on the opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was himself arrested last month. The Party of Imamoglus, the main opposition CHP, said that the arrests were to counter its efforts to block the proposed project of the Istanbul Canal, intended to connect the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea. The project is supported by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking during a rally on Saturday, Ozgur Celik, chief of the CHP in Istanbul, accused the government of having relaunched the project just after the arrest of Imamoglus. The project proposes to connect the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea The vice-president of the CHP parliamentary group, Gokhan Gunaydin, also argued that the real reason for these arrests is the Istanbul canal. But the Department of Governments to Combat Disinformation denied the accusations. The operation follows the investigation opened on March 19 against the mayor for corruption, he said. From its cell, Imamoglu also denounced the arrests, blaming a handful of ambitious people … who began to fill empty files with lies and slander. No coincidence Imamoglu was arrested for an alleged corruption the day he was appointed CHPS candidate for the 2028 presidential race. He is considered the most high -level politician in opposition to Erdogan, whose AKP has ruled Turkiye since 2002. The detention of Imamoglus sparked a huge crowd gathering during night demonstrations outside the town hall of Istanbul. The demonstrations quickly spread across the country in what has become the largest wave of Turkiyes disorders since 2013. Among the people detained on Saturday, there was the assistant of Imamoglus and the brother-in-law Kadriye Kasapoglu and the managers of the Town Hall, reported the Turkish media. The Bir Gun information site, which is close to the opposition, said that raids were underway in the homes of persons detained in Ankara, Istanbul and Tekirdag in the country in the northwest. Today’s operation is not a coincidence, said Celik on X. Istanbuls Water and Sewage Authority had ordered the demolition and closure of construction sites along the canal road, he said. The project was launched by Erdogan in 2011 when he was Prime Minister. The plan is to relieve congestion in the Bosphorus strait, a stretch of 50 kilometers long, 150 meters wide and 25 meters deep. Posted in Dawn, April 27, 2025

