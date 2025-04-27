On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Note “Citizens” anger “on Pahalgam's attack:” Deep agony … “| Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tackled Pahalgam's terrorist attack on Sunday against his Mann Ki Baat radio program, assuring families of the victims they will get justice. He said that the April 22 attack showed that terrorists wanted to destroy the Union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronize terrorism. (Ani file photo) “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronize terrorism, it shows their cowardice. At a time when peace returned to cashmere, schools and colleges were dynamic, democracy was strengthened, there was an increase in tourism, and new opportunities were generated for young people, but enemy land wanted once again,” Kashmir and That Terrorists once again wanted Kashmu and Country, “Terrorists wanted once again, Terrorists wanted Kashmu and Country to liked this. Terrorists wanted Kashmumire and the country to love this. Terroris. said in the radio show. “I once again assure the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that they will get justice,” he added. Prime Minister Modi said the attack had left “deep agony in my heart”. “The terrorist attack of April 22 in Pahalgam has left all the citizens with a broken heart. Each Indian feels a deep sympathy for the families of the victims,” ​​he said. He said he understood that every citizen of India is moving with anger because of the attack. He called on the inhabitants of the country to strengthen “our determination to take up the challenge” of terrorism. Twenty-six people, mainly tourists, were killed by terrorists in a meadow near the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. The Prime Minister modified promised that India would track those behind the vile attack. Over the past five days, India has imposed several punitive measures in Pakistan, in particular by suspending the Industry Water Treaty and by reducing diplomatic staff. New Delhi also suspended visa services from Pakistani nationals. He revoked their visas and returns them. The Jammu-et-Cachemire security forces destroyed the houses of at least 9 terrorists. Several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have extended their support for India and Prime Minister Modi. With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modis-assurance-on-mann-ki-baat-pahalgam-victims-will-get-justice-101745732798468.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos