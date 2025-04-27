China, Kyrgyzistan agrees to support free trade, maintain multilateralism





Wang Yi (right), member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of the Chinese Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, meeting Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Almaty – China and Kyrgyzstan agreed on Saturday to support free trade, to protect international rules and to protect their respective legitimate rights and their regional interests. Like close neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, China and Kyrgyzstan have always treated each other with confidence and sincerity and are reliable and trustworthy brothers and partners, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a meeting with his counterpart Kirghié, Jeenbek Kulubaev. Wang, also a member of the Central Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said in the context of the strategic directives of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyzer President Sadyr Japarov, bilateral relations developed quickly. He noted that the two countries work together to build a community of the future shared with good neighborhood and mutual prosperity. Find out more: 6th meeting of China-central Asia of foreign ministers held in Almaty China firmly supports Kyrgyzstan in pursuit of a development path adapted to its national conditions, firmly opposes any external interference in the internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan on any pretext, said Wang, expressing the confidence that Kyrgyzstan will continue to support the legitimate position of China on questions concerning its fundamental interests. Wang has also expressed its desire to work with Kyrgyzstan to continue the consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain high -level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust and extend mutually beneficial cooperation in order to provide more advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries and the region. For his part, Kulubaev said that Japarov's successful visit to China in February injected a new dynamic into Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, expressing thanks to China for its strong support for the economic and social development of Kyrgyzstan. Read also: The best Chinese legislator meets President Kyrgyzé Kyrgyzstan is ready to work with China to follow the advice of the two heads of state, deepen good friendships and build a Kyrgyzstan-Chinese community with a common future, he said. During the meeting, the two parties examined key belt and road cooperation projects, agreed to regularly advance the construction of the China-Kirgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, further explore the areas of common interest, enrich the content of bilateral relations and facilitate the exchanges of people in Piople. Kulubaev noted that China has become the largest trading partner in Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyzstan welcomes Chinese companies to invest and operate in the country and undertake to provide a favorable commercial environment. Find out more: XI is talks with President Kirghize On tariff issues, the two parties have agreed that the maintenance of multilateralism is the largest common ground and has stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and jointly meet the challenges. They discussed the improvement of cooperation as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Kyrgyz team expressed support for the Chinese SCO presidency and the next summit to be held in northern China Tianjin later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadailyasia.com/article/610505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos