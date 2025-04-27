



A crucial point is that Turkish voters seem to have tired of Mr. Erdogan. If elections were taking place today, Mr. Imamoglu would probably win, according to polls and political analysts. An self-proclaimed social democrat, Mr. Imamoglu, 54, is a member of the Party of the Republican Peoples, which Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded in 1919 as a resistance group and which later became the first governor party of the modern Turkish Republic. The party is attached to a secular government for Turkey. Mr. Imamoglu became mayor of Istanbul in 2019 in an upset victory against the candidate of Mr. Erdogans two victories upset, in fact, because Mr. Erdogans' party canceled the first vote and Mr. Imamoglu then won a second election in a more decisive manner. Since then, he has compiled an impressive governance record, cleaning pollution in the golden horn, the main navigable track of Istanbuls and providing free milk to children. His position on external affairs has been moderate; He condemned Hamas for his terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023 and has since criticized Israel for his assault against Gaza. Mr. Erdogan, on the other hand, rented Hamas As a liberation group, and called for the destruction of Israel. Despite all their differences, Mr. Imamoglu is a secular progressive, while Mr. Erdogan, 71, is a religious curator, Mr. Imamoglu has the potential to be a version of what Mr. Erdogan once seemed to be: a pragmatic and popular Turkish chief who could ensure stability at home while helping to restrict the conflicts of the Middle East. During his first years in power, Erdogan brought together a large political coalition, put the body of army officers under civil control, increased the economy, favored moderate Islamism, tried to resolve a long conflict with the Kurdish minority and normalized relations with Greece, a neighbor and a long -standing rival. His approach prompted George W. Bush and Barack Obama to cultivate relationships with him. Over time, however, Mr. Erdogan has become more extreme, more corrupt and more concentrated on the consolidation of power. He took power in 2003 as Prime Minister and, after being elected president in 2014, decided to change the constitution to transfer power to this office. Since then, he has often prioritized his authority over everything else. Healthy paranoia and self -confidence of a metastasized prosperous politician in Egomania and Vindicte, Steven Cook of the Council of Foreign Relations wrote. He destroyed each institutional check and balance as they were in the Turkish political system. The arrest of Mr. Imamoglu is a sign that Mr. Erdogan aspires to be the president of the turkey indefinitely. His next step towards this objective could be an attempt to avoid the limits of the term which would prevent him from presenting himself to re -election in 2028, when the next elections are planned. He could do so by calling for previous elections or by changing the constitution again.

