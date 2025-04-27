Kharge Slams PM Modi for skipping a meeting of all parties on Pahalgam's terrorist attack | Latest news from India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge broke out Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for not attending the meeting of all the parties on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and said the government had admitted security gaps at the meeting held in Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Modi did not take the question seriously, given the way he had jumped the meeting of all the parties on Pahalgam's terrorist attack. (PTI)

Follow the live updates on Pahalgam's terrorist attack here

Regarding the suspension of the Indus water Treaty in 1960 with Pakistan, he asked the government where he stored water and argued that these problems would be raised later and not now.

Kharge said that leaders of all political parties were present, including he and the opposition chief in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the all-party meeting.

Read also: What Govt told leaders to all parties during a key meeting on Pahalgam Terror Attack

“The first question I raised at the meeting was that when the government convened a meeting, the Prime Minister should have been present. As it was not present, we said it was not fair,” he told journalists here.

The president of the Congress said that the attitude of the Prime Ministers with regard to the meeting of all the parties was not appropriate when at least 26 people lost their lives and that many others were injured.

He also struck Prime Minister Modi for addressing an electoral rally in the Bihar linked to the vote rather than attending the meeting of any party.

Read also: what Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders, said after the meeting of Pahalgam All-Partit

“You will give your electoral speech to Bihar. If (Modi) does not attend the meeting, it means that it is not serious about it,” said Kharge.

“Instead of speaking in Hindi and English, you should have told us about what and how (terrorist strike) occurred, safety, intelligence or forfeiture on the part of the informants and the police. Unfortunately, he did not show up,” he said.

The president of the AICC said that the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting, admitted that there was a security period in the Pahalgam terrorist attack during which 26 people had been killed.

Kharge said he also told the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, to take this issue as a challenge and make arrangements that such incidents are not repeated.

“Whatever decline that occurred, but in the future, we must not let it happen. I told Shah that this should be taken up as a challenge. Everything should be properly organized,” he said.

He also said that Shah assured the delegation of all parties that such incidents will not occur in the future.

Despite a three -level security system, the government could not protect people, Kharge realizes.

“However, from the point of view of the nation and its unity, we told them that we all meet and ensure the protection of countries. We also revealed that we are united to support the decision of governments on this subject,” said the veteran chief.

When journalists asked him if he was satisfied with the decisions taken by the government, Kharge said: “It's not time to determine these things. When the situation happens, we will tell them, but say to these things now will not be good.”

Now it's time to stay united in government and not find a fault with the decisions taken by him, he added.

On India's decision to keep the Industry Water Treaty in 1960 with Pakistan, Kharge said: “If you (government) decide to retain water, where will you store it? Do we have such dams? But these questions will come later, not now.”