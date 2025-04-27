



Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced new measures to consolidate the Chinese economy in the midst of the continuous challenges posed by the US trade war, a difficulty housing sector and high unemployment for young people. During a Politburo Friday meeting, XI called to strengthen “reflection at the end XinhuaOfficial press agency of China.

The declaration recognized a positive trend in 2025 with increasing social confidence, but warned that the impact of external shocks had increased.

In a veiled reference to American commercial actions, the Politburo has promised to “actively maintain multilateralism and to oppose unilateral intimidation practices”. The story continues below this announcement Trump claims contact with XI as tariff exemptions discussed Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time Magazine that Xi had contacted him prices. He called, said Trump. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has refuted these claims, spokesman Guo Jiakun said that none of this is true The guardian. In the midst of these contradictory declarations, reports of Bloomberg And Reuters suggested that China was considering tariff exemptions for certain American products, including semiconductors, medical equipment and industrial chemicals such as ethane. A supplier based in Shenzhen said eight semiconductor products had already been exempt from 125%rights. Michael Hart, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, confirmed that the Chinese authorities had studied companies on essential American imports, describing the decision a positive early sign to facilitate tensions. China changes concentration Politburo's reading described a series of initiatives to stimulate domestic demand, protect companies and ensure economic stability. Plans include increased unemployment insurance payments, increased and medium income, support for the service sector and consumption encouragement. The story continues below this announcement We must take several measures to help companies with difficulties, according to the press release. Politburo also underlined the need for proactive macroeconomic policies, a new real estate development model and urban renovation programs. Wen-Ti Sung, a non-resident purse to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic, said The guardian The fact that Beijing seems to be prepared for an prolonged trade battle. [This] Tip that China will dig into the trenches and prepare for a long commercial fight with Trump, he said, adding that China was doubled on the stimulation of domestic demand. Lessons from the past According to Bbc China invests massively in local industries, including AI, renewable energies and flea manufacturing, because it prevails over the first wave of prices in 2018. This strategic change aims to reduce dependence on American markets and technology. Despite the tariff's pain, the massive domestic domestic market of Chinas gives it an advantage. Like Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute said it BBC NewshourThe leadership of Chinese can very well be willing to endure the pain to avoid capitulating what they believe to be an American aggression. The story continues below this announcement The diversification of exchanges was also a key strategy. Southeast Asia has replaced the United States as the largest export market in China, and China now has a trade surplus of $ 1 Billion, said Bbc. Rare land and bond markets: strategic lever of Chinas China retains a significant lever effect thanks to its domination of the rare land market for around 61% of world production and 92% of refining, according to the International Energy Agency. The restrictions on exports of critical minerals, such as antimony and essential rare earths for AI and defense industries, have already been implemented. In addition, Chinas Holdings of $ 700 billion in American cash flows could offer a limited lever effect, although the experts cited by Bbc Arieve that aggressive movements could also destabilize the Chinas financial system. Thomas Kruemmer, director of international trade and investment of Ginger, said Bbc That restricting rare earths could have a substantial impact on the American defense industry. (With Guardian, BBC, Reuters, Bloomberg entries)

