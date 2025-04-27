PM Modi on Pahalgam's attack: the most severe answer awaits the perpetrators of the Kashmir terrorist attack, said Prime Minister at Mann Ki Baat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world was looking at that after the terrorist attack, the whole country speaks with one voice. File | Photo credit: PTI

The authors and conspirators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack will be served with the most severe response, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the delivery of his monthly radio address Mann Ka Baat on Sunday April 27, 2025). Read also: Pahalgam terror Attackdates – April 27, 2025 Expressing a deep anxiety, he said that the incident had harmed all the citizens of the country. Each Indian has deep sympathies for affected families. No matter what state belongs, whatever the language we speak, we feel the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I can feel that the blood of each Indian is boiling after seeing the photos of the terrorist attack, said Mr. Modi. He said that the attack showed the despair of terrorism customers and showed their cowardice. He said that it had happened at a time when peace returned to cashmere. Share this month #Mannkibat. https://t.co/2D2HFTDU4T – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2025 There was a dynamism in schools and colleges, construction works had acquired an unprecedented pace, democracy became stronger, the number of tourists increased at a record rate, the income of peoples increased, new opportunities were created for young people that the enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, said that, said Mr. Modi. He said the terrorists and the brains of terrorism wanted the cashmere to be destroyed again and that they therefore executed such a great conspiracy. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 Indian crores, is our greatest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We must strengthen our determination to take up this challenge which has surfaced in front of the country. We must demonstrate a strong will as a nation, he added. The Prime Minister said the world looked at that after the terrorist attack, the whole country speaks with one voice. The anger we feel the Indian people, this anger is there around the world. After this terrorist attack, condolences continuously flock from the whole world. World leaders also called me; Written letters and messages also sent. Everyone has strongly condemned this odious terrorist attack. They expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The whole world is held with 140 Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will obtain justice and that justice will be done, he said.

