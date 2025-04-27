Register Cartytechnica weekly subpord for in -depth analyzes of Zach and Scott and high -level summariesregister Our daily newsletterand / or Follow us on Google News!

In the United States, the so-called administration and several states have committed to avoiding solar and wind energy and burning more fossil fuels (while making air dangerous to breathe billions) in order to make electricity. They think that it is intelligent to browse the earth for new sources of oil and methane, to build a huge number of drilling platforms and to build a huge complex of pipelines and refineries, mainly so that the United States can beat its breast as King Kong and proclaim that it has an energy dominance over the rest of the world. It's really a little more than a game of “mine is greater than yours”, but there are enormous benefits to be made by some privileged, such as the putative secretary of energy Chris Wright, and therefore the game must continue. For what? Because, like heroin drug addicts, we cannot stop.

But while reactionaries across America take out their forks to oppose solar and wind energy, renewable energies continue to grow not only in Europe and China, but also in the United States. For what? Call that the invisible hand of Adam Smith. Thanks to the wonders of capitalism, humans who subscribe to their restrictions invariably seek the cheapest way to do everything. Regarding electricity production, renewable energies are by far the cheapest and become cheaper every day. This should not surprise, because the cost of “fuel” – sunlight – is zero. Not only that, although the oil and gas reserves are over, the sun will continue to do what it has always done for a few billion years more.

Solar and wind energy develops in China

“In the first quarter of 2025, the newly installed wind and photovoltaic energy capacity in China has totaled 74.33 million kilowatts, bringing the installed cumulative capacity to 1.482 billion kilowatts,” the National Energy Energy Administration announced on April 25, 2025. International changes “, China's efforts to fight climate change” will not slow “.

He also said that China would announce its 2035 greenhouse gases reduction commitments, known as the national contributions on a national scale, before the COP30 Energy conference in November and that they would cover all greenhouse gases, not just carbon dioxide. Many like to slam China for having continued to build coal generation stations while it strengthens its solar and wind capacity, and there is merit for these concerns. Reuters Note that China began construction on almost 100 GW of new coal electricity capacity in 2024.

But at least China has a plan established to reduce the quantity of energy it draws from the end of this decade and to considerably reduce its total electricity production by 2035. The United States, on the other hand, gave the whole the world by withdrawing itself from the Paris climate agreements, which means that it will no longer bring its specific contributions to the national level. It is reasonable to assume that the United States will have a disruptive influence at the COP30 Conference this fall while it continues to walk for fossil fuels.

Last year, China added a record of 357 wind and solar gigawatts, 10 times in the United States, according to France 24. In doing so, he achieved his goal of installing a total of 1,200 GW of solar and wind capacity 6 years old planned. “This trend should most likely continue in the months and the next districts in 2025,” said Yao Zhe, global political advisor to Greenpeace Asia in the East AFP. This suggests that the Chinese energy sector undergoes a “structural change and that carbon carbon emissions are a small step from the peak,” he said. Energy demand in China increased by 4.3% in 2024.

Defines new solar and wind records in Europe

According to Energy monitorEurope has also established new files for solar and wind energy in the first quarter of 2025. Based on the statistics provided by EMAGE, during the first three months of this year, the production of solar energy totaled 68 TWh, an increase of 32% compared to solar energy in 2024. In April, which is not the sunny month in Europe, solar energy contributed to 8.2% of the year previous. In 2024, renewable energies represented a record of 61.3% of European electricity. However, the share of clean energy dropped to 57% in the first quarter of 2025 due to the drop in wind speeds, which caused a drop in turbine production by 15% compared to the previous year.

Historically, Germany and Spain dominate the solar capacity of Europe, but recent costs of costs and improvements in efficiency have led to more widespread adoption through the continent, Energy monitor said. Turkey, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland have all experienced significant increases in renewable energies in the first quarter of 2025, while Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and Spain have each reached solar electricity shares of more than 10% during this period. This summer, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain should generate more than 25% of their electricity from solar energy, which could increase the average of Europe to almost 14 perectnts. Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia and Turkey should also reach two -digit solar electricity shares.

The lesson here is that China may not create as much renewable energy as it could – or should – but it is far ahead of the rest of the world.

Solar continues to shine in the United States

Despite new winds contrary to national and state levels, Carbon credits The reports that the United States should add around 97 GW of new electricity capacity in 2025, mainly due to the increase in solar energy and energy storage.S&P Global Market Intelligence Said that more than 59 GW of new solar and wind projects are planned for 2025, as well as more than 31 GW of energy storage. This means that almost 90% of new electricity projects this year will be linked to renewable energies and batteries.

Almost 49 GW of solar energy is online to connect to the electrical network in the United States this year. This is enough to supply more than 35 million houses for one year or 10 data centers. Texas directs, with more than 12 GW of expected solar capacity which should be added. 8 GW are planned in the region of independent system operator (MISO) on the continent and 6 GW in the interconnection area PJM.

Policies and power

Politics is a strange game. In theory, it is a question of meeting the needs of people in a way that improves the life of the majority. In the United States, the game has been distorted so that it now promotes the richest citizens and societies, the best interest of the majority is damned. The so-called current government of the United States has just placed prices that exceed 3000% on imported solar panels.

The theory is that the prices will promote national manufacturing, and of course this will happen – possibly. In the meantime, interior production will not be able to replace a small percentage of the normal offer and it will take years to increase up to any significant amount. The winners, of course, will be the producers of methane and coal who will come more from the death of death in the atmosphere while the American solar industry is hampered.

The sun will continue to shine, and the follies that run the asylum will continue to ignore it when they travel the earth for more oil, methane and coal to get worse. While the United States is moving towards energy domination, most people have been neglecting what has happened in Pakistan lately, where access to cheap solar panels has enabled many Pakistanis to jump on the traditional model of energy production and distribution and go directly to local electricity. This is what we call “energy independence!”