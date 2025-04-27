Ilaiyaraaja says he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi once you have to govern India for 20 years: this happens

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recalled their meeting a few years ago. Speaking on a recent episode of GDP @ MygovIlaiyaraaja also shared this at his 80th anniversary, Prime Minister Modi called her and wanted it. (Read also | Ilaiyaraaja is a pioneer in all directions: PM Modi meets the musical titan, the praise. See the photos) Ilaiyaraaja met PM Modi recently in Delhi.

Ilaiyaraaja shared what he felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan Prize in 2018. The musician recalled his brief conversation with Prime Minister Modi. “I was surprised to have had the Padma Vibhushan, because of our PM. He is very nice to me. He announced it. I have no words to express my inner happiness. It is a wonderful thing … After the end of the function (rewards), there was a tea. It happens,” he added.

Asked about his opinions on the PM, he asked the host to note the names of all the Prime Ministers who have governed India so far and compare them. Ilaiyaraaja said how PM Modi transformed the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganges.

He was asked about his opinion on the PM Modi. Ilaiyaraaja said: I ask you, assume that we do not want. You call another leader. Just name another leader or ten leaders you call. But all Indians must accept this person. Is there someone? This is my opinion on him.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi met Ilaiyaraaja and said he had made history by presenting his very first Western Western symphony, Valiant, London.

The PM Modi wrote on X: “Delighted to meet the deputy of Rajya Sabha Thiru Ilaiyaraaja Ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and our culture. He is a pioneer in all directions and he still made history by presenting his first classic Western symphony, worth, in London a few days ago.