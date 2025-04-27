Politics
Palestinian President Abbas appoints long -standing aid as a possible successor
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh as the very first vice-president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday, positioning the long-standing assistant as a potential successor.
The appointment follows the creation of the vice-presidency during an OLP convention in Ramallah this week, a decision that comes in the middle of the years of international pressure to reform Palestinian institutions and that the Arab and Western powers are considering an extended role for the Palestinian Authority of Abbass (PA) in the post-war governance of Gaza.
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh as a deputy (vice-president) of the OLP management, told AFP, a member of the OLP Executive Committee, member of the OLP Executive Committee.
Fatah leader position positioned for the succession
Sheikh, 64, a veteran figure of the Abbass of Fatah movement, has held key positions in recent years, notably the secretary general of the OLP Executive Committee and the head of his negotiation department. His appointment consolidates his confidant status closest to the Abbass at a time of growth in calls to the transition of leadership.
Former prisoner of Israeli prisons in the 1970s and 80s, Sheikh commonly speaks Hebrew and considered an experienced negotiator. He was also recently responsible for supervising Palestinian diplomatic missions abroad.
Palestinian analyst Hani Al-Masri, however, criticized the appointment, arguing that she reflects external pressure rather than an authentic reform. It is not a measure of reform but rather a response to external pressure, said Masri, stressing the need for a vice-presidency within the AP itself.
Turkish FM Fidan congratulates the new VP
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Hussein Al-Sheikh, according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the call, Fidan congratulated Al-Sheikh for his appointment as the first vice-president of the PLO and wished him to succeed in his new position.
Concerns about political maneuvers
The creation of the new role aroused controversy during the OLP Convention, several factions that were walking in protest. Critics have warned this decision threaten the sovereignty of PLO and reflect foreign interference.
Analyst Aref Jaffal described the appointment as a “prelude to the creation of a successor” for Abbas, now 89. The Palestinian political system is already miserable, so I believe that all these arrangements are a prelude to the creation of a successor to Abbas, he said.
In the event of the death or resignation of the Abbass, the vice-president should serve as an actor chief of the PLO and the State of Palestine, who is recognized by nearly 150 countries.
Abbas has directed the AP since 2005, after the death of Yasser Arafat, and remained in power without a new presidential election since the end of his first four -year term in 2009.
The appointment comes as the AP faces strong financial tension, aggravated by the current war in Gaza after the events of October 7. International donors have increasingly linked financial assistance to requests for political and institutional reforms.
On Wednesday, in a speech, Abbas argued that the creation of the vice-president would strengthen the Palestinian institutions and strengthen the efforts of international recognition of the Palestinian state.
Some observers consider the decision as a strategic attempt by Abbas to project an image of decentralizing power without renouncing its grip on leadership.
Hamas says that OLP ignores national unity, slams the meeting
Up to 170 members present in Reunion or online participants voted in favor of the decision, while a member voted against and another abstained. The Central Council is a permanent organization derived from the Palestinian National Council, the largest legislative body affiliated to the PLO and has 188 members.
The central council meeting took place in the midst of a boycott by major factions within the organization, including the Popular Front, the Democratic Front and the Palestinian National Initiative, to protest the absence of consensus and dialogue.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas criticized the results of the meeting, arguing that they have ignored the requirements of national unity and stressed the need to rebuild the PLO in a democratic and inclusive way.
The appointment comes in the midst of Arab, regional and international calls to the Palestinian leadership to implement political reforms within the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/palestinian-president-abbas-names-longtime-close-aide-as-possible-successor-150254/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MKE Tennis Postseason Run stopped in semi -final by YSU
- The UK and New Zealand strengthen their defense.
- What we have learned from the blue -white spring football game
- The XI of China calls for self -sufficiency in the development of AI in the middle of American rivalry
- Nyay Milke Rahega: PM Modi Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim in Mann Ki Baat Address
- The United States and Iran transmit prudent positivity after finishing third cycle of nuclear talks
- Tata IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Luckknow Super Giants Live Full Scorecard
- The restaurant owner says the rates generate “uncertainty”
- Palestinian President Abbas appoints long -standing aid as a possible successor
- The Dutch King Willem-Alexander becomes 58
- The Pope's coffin traveled to Rome in the popemograph of Santa Maria Maggiore. #Bbcnews
- Ilaiyaraaja says he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi once you have to govern India for 20 years: this happens