Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh as the very first vice-president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday, positioning the long-standing assistant as a potential successor.

The appointment follows the creation of the vice-presidency during an OLP convention in Ramallah this week, a decision that comes in the middle of the years of international pressure to reform Palestinian institutions and that the Arab and Western powers are considering an extended role for the Palestinian Authority of Abbass (PA) in the post-war governance of Gaza.

Fatah leader position positioned for the succession

Sheikh, 64, a veteran figure of the Abbass of Fatah movement, has held key positions in recent years, notably the secretary general of the OLP Executive Committee and the head of his negotiation department. His appointment consolidates his confidant status closest to the Abbass at a time of growth in calls to the transition of leadership.

Former prisoner of Israeli prisons in the 1970s and 80s, Sheikh commonly speaks Hebrew and considered an experienced negotiator. He was also recently responsible for supervising Palestinian diplomatic missions abroad.

Palestinian analyst Hani Al-Masri, however, criticized the appointment, arguing that she reflects external pressure rather than an authentic reform. It is not a measure of reform but rather a response to external pressure, said Masri, stressing the need for a vice-presidency within the AP itself.

Turkish FM Fidan congratulates the new VP

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Hussein Al-Sheikh, according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Fidan congratulated Al-Sheikh for his appointment as the first vice-president of the PLO and wished him to succeed in his new position.

Concerns about political maneuvers

The creation of the new role aroused controversy during the OLP Convention, several factions that were walking in protest. Critics have warned this decision threaten the sovereignty of PLO and reflect foreign interference.

Analyst Aref Jaffal described the appointment as a “prelude to the creation of a successor” for Abbas, now 89. The Palestinian political system is already miserable, so I believe that all these arrangements are a prelude to the creation of a successor to Abbas, he said.

In the event of the death or resignation of the Abbass, the vice-president should serve as an actor chief of the PLO and the State of Palestine, who is recognized by nearly 150 countries.

Abbas has directed the AP since 2005, after the death of Yasser Arafat, and remained in power without a new presidential election since the end of his first four -year term in 2009.

The appointment comes as the AP faces strong financial tension, aggravated by the current war in Gaza after the events of October 7. International donors have increasingly linked financial assistance to requests for political and institutional reforms.

On Wednesday, in a speech, Abbas argued that the creation of the vice-president would strengthen the Palestinian institutions and strengthen the efforts of international recognition of the Palestinian state.

Some observers consider the decision as a strategic attempt by Abbas to project an image of decentralizing power without renouncing its grip on leadership.

Hamas says that OLP ignores national unity, slams the meeting

Up to 170 members present in Reunion or online participants voted in favor of the decision, while a member voted against and another abstained. The Central Council is a permanent organization derived from the Palestinian National Council, the largest legislative body affiliated to the PLO and has 188 members.

The central council meeting took place in the midst of a boycott by major factions within the organization, including the Popular Front, the Democratic Front and the Palestinian National Initiative, to protest the absence of consensus and dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas criticized the results of the meeting, arguing that they have ignored the requirements of national unity and stressed the need to rebuild the PLO in a democratic and inclusive way.

The appointment comes in the midst of Arab, regional and international calls to the Palestinian leadership to implement political reforms within the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organization.