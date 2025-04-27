Nyay Milke Rahega: PM Modi Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim in Mann Ki Baat Address





In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a deep anxiety on the death of at least 26 people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said, there is a deep agony in my heart. The terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam left all the citizens with a broken heart. Each Indian feels a deep sympathy for the families of the victims.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist place in the top of Pahalgam in the district of ANANNAG in Jammu-et-Cachemire, killing 26 people, mainly holiday fires from other states.

Prime Minister Modi assured the family of victims of terrorism that justice is rendered to them. “”Nyay Milega, Nyay Milke Rahega“He said, adding, the authors and conspirators of this attack will be served with the most severe response.

Speaking in the 121st edition of his podcast Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that the enemies of Jammu-et-Cachemire did not like peace to cashmere.

There was an unprecedented momentum, democracy became stronger [in the Union Territory]The number of tourists increased at a record rate, people's income increased, new opportunities were created for young people, “said Prime Minister Modi.

This attack on Pahalgam shows the frustration of those who sponsor terrorism, show their cowardice, said Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister said the terrorists and their masters wanted the cashmere to be destroyed again and, therefore, they developed such a great conspiracy.

In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 Indian crores, is our greatest strength. This unit is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism, said Prime Minister Modi.

We must strengthen our determination to take up this challenge before the country. We must demonstrate our strong will as a nation. Today, the world is watching, “said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said the world leaders called him, wrote letters and sent messages to strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack.

The whole world is held with the 140 Indians in our fight against terrorism. Again, I assure the families of the victims they will get justice. The conspirators and the authors of this attack will face the most severe response, “said PM Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/nyay-milke-rahega-pm-modi-to-families-of-pahalgam-terror-attack-victims-in-mann-ki-baat-address-11745732161395.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos