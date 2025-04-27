



[HONG KONG] The president of Chinas promised self-sufficiency and self-reproducing to develop artificial intelligence (AI) in China, reported on Saturday April 26, April 26, when the country features with the United States for supremacy in AI, a key strategic domain. Speaking during a study session of the Politburo meeting on Friday, XI said that China should take advantage of its new entire national system to move forward with the development of AI. We must recognize gaps and redouble our efforts to advance technological innovation, industrial development and AI food applications, said Xinhua said. XI noted that political support would be provided in fields such as government supply, intellectual property rights, research and talent culture. Some experts say that China has reduced the AI ​​development gap with the United States in the past year. The Chinese AI startup Deepseek drew global attention when she launched a model of reasoning in AI in January which said that it was formed with less advanced fleas and was cheaper to develop than its Western rivals. China has also been pierced in infrastructure software engineering. The DEEPSEEK announcement challenged the hypothesis that US sanctions retained the Chinese AI sector in the midst of a fierce geopolitical technological rivalry, and that China delayed the United States after the revolutionary launch of Openais Chatgpt at the end of 2022. We must continue to strengthen basic research, to focus our efforts on mastery of basic technologies such as high -end fleas and basic software, and create basic software and basic hardware system for independent artificial and collaborative intelligence, XI said. He added that regulations and laws on AI should be accelerated to build a risk warning and emergency intervention system, to ensure that artificial intelligence is safe, reliable and controllable. XI said last year that AI should not be a rich and rich country game, while requesting more international governance and cooperation on AI. Reuters

