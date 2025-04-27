



Donald Trump JNR told a sales forum in Budapest that Hungary and the region should choose the United States over China as an economic partner, according to the portfolio website. Trump JNR, who holding a roadshow, titled Trump Business Vision 2025, said that China has represented a more important threat than Russia for the region, according to the activity site, which helped organize the meeting on camera late Friday with Hungarian entrepreneurs. US President Donald won the eldest son, who also executive vice-president of the Trump organization, praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans Nationale Vision and highlighted the close ties between the country's heads of the two countries, the portfolio reported. At the same time, its call to flee China is likely to remain uncomfortably in Hungary and other parts of Eastern Europe, which have opened their savings to investments in the Asian nation. 03:51 The partnership of China and Hungary at all times while Xi Jinping obtains treatment on the red carpet in Budapest The partnership of China and Hungary at all times while Xi Jinping obtains treatment on the red carpet in Budapest Orban has attracted billions of dollars in investments from China, especially in the battery sector and in the electric vehicle industry, with Byd Co. building a factory in Hungary South. Hungary and Serbia also build a Budapest-Belgrade freight line, which is part of the global infrastructure initiative of the Chinas and the Road belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3308069/trumps-son-tells-eastern-europe-shun-china-pick-us-trade-partner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

