Politics
The “Boris Johnson style tactics” could steal the red wall, fears of work
Nigel Farage imitates the tactics successfully deployed by Boris Johnson in the 2019 general elections, say the work deputies
Nigel Farage picked up Boris Johnson's stick by moving to the left on the economy to win in the red wall, the work deputies fear.
The deputies of the Sir Keir Starmers party think that the decision to adopt traditionally left-wing policies, such as the nationalization of the steel industry, will help reform the United Kingdom to progress in the North and the Midlands during the local elections this week.
The reform is currently leading to national polls, with a great hope of the Farages party to beat the Labor Party during the parliamentary partial elections on Thursday in Runcorn and Helsby and to obtain victories in other competitions such as the elections of the Grand Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire.
To resume support in red wall areas traditionally in labor, Farage has moved away from the ideology of the free market which defined a large part of its political career. He was released in favor of the nationalization of British Steel, visiting the SCUTHORPE factory earlier this month, and also spoke of the construction of a good partnership with the unions.
A Labor MP to the left of the party said that Farage moved tactics deployed by Johnson in the 2019 general elections when the conservatives made large expanses of the red wall by combining a commitment to make Brexit with promises to give more money to the NHS and to level the left areas.
The deputy said: the reform is ahead of the public property curve. There is no ideological consistency, it is a brutal socket for everything that will pass them through the line.
Farage is like Trump, part of the establishment that has separated and has a very specific vision of the world but then trying to overcome the line with an exhilarating mixture of economic populism.
I am not surprised to see Nigel Farage was held with a leaflet of unions at the attendance of British steel because it is the kind of new [populism].
Boris Johnson promised this in 2019, which is why he made such breakthroughs in the vote of work.
Nigel Farage picks up this stick, he has never disappeared.
Starmer government in a complete disorder of the king in nine months
The deputy said that the chief of the reform exploits a generalized feeling of disillusionment with the status quo. They said that the EU referendum was the first case of voters who told you, if you don't want this, then we do it, followed from 2019 when the attitude was again, we want this country to change and we are back there.
From the Starmers government, they said: they are in a full King mess in nine months.
A deputy of the North East Labor said that if the reform did not exist, the work would try to win the council of the county of Durham which had been lost in a coalition managed by the conservatives in 2021, but it was complicated because of the fact that we have this other party [Reform] Try to play our vote.
They talked about a delayed red wall factor, essentially the last iteration of the misfortune of the communities left behind which currently land the reform.
I meet some happy people of a Labor government and I see the best aspects and others who are well informed and see that we must make difficult decisions and not be happy, but who assume that it will be better. And then a third category which said that he had voted for us out of despair but nothing improves.
Another Labor MP said: people elected us like the conservatives had completely lost the public's confidence, we did not win this confidence, decisions like [cutting] Winter fuel payments have led, on the other hand, the reform fills this gap.
On Sunday, Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who is widely considered a man on the right of the Starmers, insisted that the work agenda began to bear fruit.
He said Sky News: Listen, we had difficult things to settle after the elections last year and I accept that some of these decisions were not the most popular, but we are starting to see things turn now.
McFadden underlined a fall in the NHS waiting lists for six months in a row, but said that it would take a while to feel the benefit of these things.
Managing expectations before the elections, he told the BBC that the local elections did not take place in places of natural force because they focus on the dear.
He also said Sunday with Lewis Goodall On LBC, it was possible that the reform was the main opposition of the work in the next general elections.
