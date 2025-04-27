Trump V 60 minutes is an amazing battle for the soul of the American media | Donald Trump





Donald prevails over the American media that he considers that an enemy of the people has been a signature fight of his second mandate, arousing warnings of a press freedoms in America and fears concerning the independence of key publications belonging to billionaires seeking to become close to the president.

But a struggle has now taken the front of the scene which puts one of the most prestigious brands of American journalism in a direct legal struggle with the White House, which also led to a gigantic affair of several billion dollars of Wall Street by the owners of companies of one of the main distribution networks of the Americas.

At the center of the fight lasts 60 minutes, the brand's news program for the CBS network which once used Edward R Murrow, whose report on Senator Joseph McCarthyys investigates alleged communism has become the subject of the film and to play Good Night, and was described as the most reliable in America.

Last week, a long -standing executive producer for 60 minutes resigned because he concluded that he could not direct the spectacle without pressure from a parent company which strives to settle the trial of Trump concerning an interview that the program made with Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign.

Shari Redstone, who controls CBSS's parent company, Paramount, wishes to sell it in Skydance, an entertainment company supported by billionaire Larry Ellison, and needs approval of federal regulators. She would therefore have tried to settle the trial, despite the opposition of the employees and the fact that prevailing on the complaint has little merit, according to legal experts.

In recent months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to perform the show because I have always executed it. To make independent decisions according to what was good for 60 minutes, just for the public, Bill Owens, who spent 37 years at CBS News, wrote the staff obtained by the New York Times in a memo. So, after defending this show and what we defend from all angles, over time with everything I could, I retire so that the show can move forward.

The resignation reflects greater concerns concerning the weakening of the American democratic system of the government due to important press organizations, law firms and a capitulating university to prevail over prosecution and decrees, which, according to criticism, are authoritarian.

If Donald Trump or another powerful person could hold press organizations hostage to their whims as to whether they think that the news and editorial judgments flatter them or make their enemies bad, then the press organization would work effectively for them, said Heidi Kitrosser, a law professor from the North West University.

In 1968, the network made its debut 60 minutes, a program of news in prime time which became one of the most successful programs in the history of broadcasting. He made his name with investigation reports on subjects such as the My Lai massacre in Vietnam; tobacco industry; And the presidential candidate of the time, Bill Clinton, allegedly alleged mistress, as well as the lighter weekly segment for a few minutes with Andy Rooney.

The success of his notes has convinced CBS and the other networks that the new televisions could grasp the public and be a profit center, just like entertainment, said Marty Kaplan, who holds the Norman Lear pulpit in entertainment, the media and the company at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Many of his journalists have become stars, and his stopwatch is an icon of pop culture.

In October 2024, the show carried out an interview with Harris and broadcast a more concise and different version of the Vice-President's response to a question on Israel and the war in Gaza than what appeared in a trailer.

Trump continued the network for $ 10 billion and said the interview is equivalent to electoral interference. A legal file indicated that the segment was intended to confuse, deceive and mislead the public and to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party.

In March, Paramount filed requests to reject the prosecution on the grounds that it was an affront to the first amendment and is without a basis in law or in fact.

The trial has absolutely no merit because the first amendment protects the ability of people to talk about questions of public importance and to speak of those who govern them, said Kitrosser.

She stressed that press organizations regularly modify interviews for the calendar and consistency.

Trump himself benefits a lot from the modification of the news that could be kindly called word salads and cuts them, said Kitrosser.

But Redstone, who would earn billions of dollars in the sale, said in Paramount Board that she wanted to settle with Trump, according to Times. The agreement requires the approval of the Federal Communications Commission, led by President Brendan Carr, one appointed by Trump.

The only reason to settle this case would be to bribe the administration for favorable treatment, whether with regard to the merger or any other company that the parent company of CBS could have before the administration, said Seth Stern, director of the advocacy of the Liberty of the Press Foundation.

Redstone recently started asking for information on which the next 60 minutes brought to Trump, which made Owens uncomfortable, Semaor reported.

During a meeting with CBS staff, including famous journalists such as Anderson Cooper, Lesley Stahl and Scott Pelley, Owens became emotional and said: it is clear that I became the problem. I am the problem of companies, depending on the status.

I really believe, really, that will create a moment when society will have to think about how we operate, the way we have always operated and will allow us to work like that, said Owens.

If Paramount settles the trial, this would continue a trend since Trump took office as a business and a university that puts his requests to avoid sanctions such as loss of federal funding or access to federal buildings.

For example, law firms have agreed to make $ 940 million in professional work for the Trump administration and not to consider the race in hiring, among other concessions.

ABC News and the George Stephanopoulos anchor also agreed to give $ 15 million to a foundation and a museum to be established by Trump to settle an trial on an interview in which Stephanopoulos said that a jury had found the president responsible for rape, when he had been deemed responsible for sexual assault.

Kitrosser said that this case also had little merit.

I see them much more as sets than legal regulations, she said.

There are examples of companies and schools that are resistant to Trump, including Harvard University, which filed a complaint against the administration for its threats to examine $ 9 billion in federal funding after the school has refused to comply with a list of requests. And as Owens, others have resigned from their acquiescence of employers to the president.

Stern, from the Freedom of the Press Foundation, also argues that the installation with Trump has not necessarily protected businesses from him. In March, the FCC opened an investigation to find out if ABC promoted prompt DEI discrimination forms.

In addition to all the reasons in principle not to give in to Trump, there is also the practice that it does not work, said Stern. He will be back at your door, hands of the next day.

