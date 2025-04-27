Malaysia is angry with me





It is indeed a small world after all. Disney Marketeers are right, even if their insipid melody played many times can induce a coma. YouTube and other social media have made us all a large neighborhood. But that can cause difficulties and, as usual, I am part of the problem. You may remember the strong Chinese man Xi Jinping who gets his nose on Trump's prices and taunting America by visiting Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia to conclude trade agreements. Xi apparently thinks that these countries will buy enough things in China enough to compensate a declining American market. After the Easter rabbit finished laughing, I said to the millions of people in the world who listened to my analysis that Xi weave a dark fairy tale. The reality is that people who live in South Asia do not have much money and they will not buy Chinese caps and t-shirts that say: “I am with stupid.” Compare the small third-world markets to the Big Dog USA is absurd. Enter Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. He said to a Kuala Lumpur newspaper that I, your humble correspondent, I am “racist and colonialist”. Wow. The Malaysian on -board newspaper continued to write that Ibrahim “strongly reprimanded” me something that started in the 1950s with the Sisters of Notre Dame. Now all of this is a bit confusing. A colonialist is someone who wants a large country to dominate a small country. I went to Malaysia and I didn't want to dominate him. In fact, I wanted to take out the devil from there because the heat melted my sunglasses. The racist thing is completely out of the Al Sharpton manual. No other comments required. However, I am impressed that the Prime Minister looks at the news of No Spin. And, thanks to our dispatches on YouTube, I was able to give Old Anwar some statistics to save my analysis in China. Revenue per capita in Malaysia is $ 5,731 per year. It's $ 42,220 in the United States, eight times higher. Sorry if this information is racist. The important point here is that China needs American consumers to buy its business. There is no substitute. This is why an X-Trump trade agreement will finally occur. I could be wrong but did not go on it. In the meantime, because I am a good guy, I give membership in Billoreilly.com to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. For what? Because it is good to be intelligent in a small world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://politicsny.com/2025/04/27/bill-oreilly-column-malaysia-is-mad-at-me/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos