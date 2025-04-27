



Singjamei: In the middle of growing frustrations with manipur, the World Reunion Council Contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rejecting all the concepts of separatism and pleading for the end of the suffocating blockade which cut the life lines of the Meetei people. In a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister, the Council expressed deep sadness on the recent tragic massacre in Pahalgam, cashmere, while attracting urgent attention to the current blocking on national highways which connect Manipur to the rest of India. Despite direct state administration by the center, these crucial routes remain inaccessible to the Meetei community, causing immense difficulties. The World Council of Meetei stressed that contrary to certain false ideas which would have been fed by reports from certain security agencies, the Meetei people have never questioned their Indian identity or hosted separatist feelings. Instead, they underlined their historical and cultural integration with Indian ethics, highlighting their religious practices, their traditional outfits, their vegetarian rituals and their admiration for Indian art and cinema as living proof of their unshakable link with the country. Read also | Four orders to Tripipura for provocative posts making fun of the Hindu gods after the Pahalgam massacre “Indeed, we can be separated by language, looks and traditions, but not by spirit or loyalty”, “ The memorandum said, stressing the emotional link between the Meetei community and the Indian nation. The council also expressed its disappointment that the promises of the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, to open and secure the highways have yet to materialize. They warned that continuous neglect and suffering could deepen the feelings of the abandonment of the people. Blind the Modis Office Prime Minister directly for decisive intervention, the Council urged Swift Action to open the highways and restore faith among the inhabitants of Manipur. “Such a step would not only reduce the suffering of the Meetei people but would also reaffirm their confidence in the nation and its leadership”, “ The memorandum ended.

