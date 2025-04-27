What Donald Trump, Prince William and King Abdullah had in common to the funeral of Pope Francis





President Donald Trump was not the only dignitary not dressed in black during the funeral of Pope Francis. The Prince of Wales and King Abdullah II of Jordan were among the other participants who opted for blue costumes for the dark opportunity on Saturday.

According to the Royals of Gert, “the Pope's funeral clothing code can wear black, gray or sea costumes with a black tie.” Meanwhile, the telegraph reported that the men were “necessary to wear a dark suit with a white shirt, a long black tie and a black button on the left reverse of their jacket”.

© Getty Images

Prince William, who attended the funeral on behalf of his father King Charles, wore a black tie with his costume, while President Trump and the King of Jordan teamed up with a tie from the navy.

The president and the king were accompanied in the service of their respective women, the first lady Melania Trump and Queen Rania of Jordan, both dressed in black. Melania, who would be the first Catholic first lady since Jacqueline Kennedy, wore a cross necklace with her double chest coat and her lace veil.

© Getty Images

The funeral of April 26 coincided with the 55th anniversary of the First Lady. During the flight to Rome the day before, the 45th and 47th President of the United States told journalists on Air Force One that his wife had “a work birthday” this year. When he was asked if he planned to take the first lady for dinner, President Trump said: “I'm going to take him dinner on the Boeing. I'm going to take him dinner on Air Force One.”

Before the funeral, sources told people that Melania was “honored” to attend the funeral of Pope Francis and that she “admired” the deceased pontiff. Another source shared with the magazine that the First Lady had “no problem” to attend the funeral on her birthday, adding: “She will make the most of her birthday within the time after the event.”

© Mauro Ujetto / Nurphoto via Getty Images

Melania and Donald met the late pontiff during President Trump's first term.

The 266th Pope died of a stroke, a coma and an irreversible cardiovascular collapse on April 21. The president paid tribute to the pope after the death of his holiness, publishing on social truth: “Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!”

The first lady also cried the death of the pope, writing on X, “Monday of Easter, we remember his holiness, Pope Francis. I join millions of people in the world crying her loss.”

“I will always cherish my trip to the Holy See in 2017,” added Melania. “May he rest in peace.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20250426828726/donald-trump-prince-william-king-abdullah-wore-blue-suits-pope-francis-funeral/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos