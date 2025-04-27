Politics
The Jokowi Era Ikn working group has been dissolved, it is a replacement
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The working group (working group) for the development of the National Capital Capital Infrastructure (IKN) Nusantara, which was trained at the time of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was dissolved.
The Minister of Public Works (Public Works) Dody Hanggodo dissolved it by issuing the decree of the Minister of Public Works number 408 / kpts / M / 2025 concerning the revocation of the Decree of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing 17 / KPTS / M / 2024 concerning the labor force on the development of the state capital infrastructure.
The ministerial decree (Kepmen) was determined on March 26, 2025 and was directly valid at the time of stipulation.
In the revealed consideration, the revocation of the legal umbrella of the working group was because there was an IKN (Oikn) authority.
Letter (a) The consideration of KEPMEN N ° 408/2025 explained, in the context of the preparation of the development of the infrastructure of the state capital, a working group for the development of the infrastructure of the capital of the State was formed by the decree of the Minister of Public Works and the number of hospital people 17 / KPTS / M / 2024 concerning the work group for the development of the national capital of national capital.
“That the authorities of the capital were trained through the presidential regulations n ° 62 of 2022 concerning the authority of the capital of the archipelago in the context of the implementation of the development of the infrastructure of the capital of the State,” said the riot (B), quoted on Sunday (04/27/2025).
In addition, the letter point (C) has been written: “The implementation of the construction of the national capital infrastructure is carried out by the authority of the capital of the archipelago so that no working group for the capital of the State is necessary at the Ministry of Public Works.”
Due to these considerations, the points of letter (d) are indicated, it is necessary to stipulate the decree of the Minister of Public Works concerning the revocation of the Decree of the Minister of Public Works and Public Works number 17 / KPTS / M / 2024 concerning the working group on the development of the infrastructure infrastructure.
In order for it to be determined, decree of the Minister of Public Works number 408 / kpts / m / 2025 concerning the revocation of the decree of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing number 17 / kpts / m / 2024 concerning the working group for the development of the capital infrastructure.
The first saying of KEPMEN N ° 408/2025 decided: “When the minister's decree entered into force, the decree of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing 17 / KPTS / M / 2024 concerning the work force of development of capital infrastructure, was revoked and declared invalid.”
Not approved by Sri Mulyani
In a separate declaration, the secretary general of the Ministry of Public Works, Zainal Fatah, revealed another reason for the dissolution of the working group on the development of IKN infrastructure. One of them is because he did not obtain the approval of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.
“We communicate administratively with (Ministry of Finance), the refusals of finance.
“(Whoever rejected the Minister of Finance?) Yes, because to form the gas center, there is a lot of money, money, Acem-Macem,” he continued.
He explained that the working group needed the support of various parties, including funding. On the other hand, Oikn worked normally, so the working group is no longer necessary.
“What is clear is that the main trigger is that the authority has worked normally. In the past, we have been trained because here each general management is built, so there is a working group proposal,” he explained.
Meanwhile, he added, currently the leadership of the working group which served at the Department of PUPR has moved to all the authorities of the IKN. Some of them, such as the deputy for the facilities and infrastructure of Oikn Danis Hidayat Sumadilaga and the planning staff of the Imam Santoso Ernawi of Oikn.
“Everything is there, the important thing is to move with your approach so as not to disappear,” he said.
As a reminder, the IKNK infrastructure development group was formed by the era of the Minister of PUPR Jokowi, which is now appointed by President Prabowo suffered as OIKN chief, namely Basuki Hadimuljono.
Training of the working group through the decree of the Minister of Public Works and the Public Housing Number 1419 / KPTS / M / 2021 concerning the working group on the development of IKN infrastructure.
(MKH / MKH)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
