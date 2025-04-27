



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that just as Daesh has been withdrawn from the system in Syria, the terrorist organization PKK will ultimately be deleted. He explained that the PKK could go voluntarily, by peace and reconciliation, or in another way. Fidan made these remarks at a joint press conference in Doha on Sunday with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Recalling that Trkiye does not accept any attempt which targets the territorial integrity of the Syrias or undermines its sovereignty, Fidan stressed that no initiative allowing the transport of weapons outside the central authority in Syria would not be accepted either. Fidan said that Ankara wanted to see an environment in which the Constitution and Governance to prepare in Syria would offer chances equal to all groups in the country, and have noted that positive measures had already been taken in this regard. Addressing the difficult situation of the country, Fidan said that discussions with Qatar and other regional countries had focused on what could be done in areas such as development, economy and sanctions. Fidan reiterated that Trkiye will continue to oppose groups that seek to exploit the situation in Syria to achieve their objectives, in particular those who seek to harm the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Syria. “We are waiting for the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian government in recent months to be implemented. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear,” said Fidan. He also called the PKK terrorist organization to respond positively to calls, submit his arms and stop obtaining the return to normality in the region. Fidan stressed that the region has trouble with war, troubles, occupation, blood effusions and tears for years, and that in modern times, it is necessary to free oneself from these challenges and build a prosperous, secure, respectful and free system. Trkiye, Qatar strengthens the alliance with new cooperation offers in Ankara President Erdogan and Emir Qatari Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani had productive talks in Ankara, leading to the signing of multiple agreements to deepen bilateral links. Bilateral trade Trkiye and Qatar have expanded links in the last decade thanks to a strategic partnership established in 2014. The two countries regularly organize high -level meetings and have signed more than 100 agreements in various sectors. The high strategic committee, co -chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, met for the last time in Ankara in November 2024. The next session should take place in the Qatari Doha capital later this year. Ankara and Doha shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, in particular on developments in Palestine and Syria. The two governments called for the end of Israels against Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza contact group. The Bilateral Trkiye-Qatar volume exceeded $ 1 billion in 2024. Trkiye, Qatar join an integrated industrial partnership The inclusion of the two countries should strengthen the partnership by combining Qatar natural resources with advanced industrial capacities of Trkiyes.

