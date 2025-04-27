The return of Adnan Sami to the excavation of the ball of the Minister of Pak ex Minister





New Delhi:

While emotions are raised in the aftermath of the odious terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, singer Adnan Sami exploded the Pakistani politician and former Minister Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry after the latter had a hit.

Reacting to a post X on New Delhi establishing a deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India, Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry, a former Minister of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf, searched Adnan Sami. “And Adnan Sami?” He asked.

Mr. Sami was born and grew up in the United Kingdom. His father was from Pakistan and his mother was from Jammu. The popular singer has lived in India since 2001. Earlier, he had a visitor's visa and held Pakistani and Canadian citizenship. In 2015, he asked for Indian citizenship and the government approved the request. Since 2016, he has been an Indian citizen.

Even that you did not understand well, your stupid roots are from Peshawar – not Lahore !! Think that you were Minister of (put) information and that you have no knowledge of any information !!!! Meri Tho Hawa Nikal Gaee- You Abhi Bhi Balloon Hai! And were you Minister of Sciences? Was https://t.co/qrurggbpo

Adnan Sami (@Adnansamilive) April 26, 2025

Responding to the post of the Pakistani politician, Mr. Sami said on X: “Who will say this illiterate idiot !!”

Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry did not stop for this and made a reprehensible personal remark on Mr. Sami's weight loss course. “Our own Lahori Adnan Sami Aisay Lag Rahay Hein Jaisey Balooon Hawa Nikal Chuki Hoooo … is recovering soon,” he said. This translates into: “Our own Lahori Adnan Sami looks like a deflated ball, is recovering soon.”

It attracted a lively return of the singer. Mr. Sami called the Pakistani politician as “Dumba **” and corrected him, saying that his roots came from Peshawar and not from Lahore. “To think that you were Minister of (put) information and that you have no knowledge of any information,” he said, making a blow on the former minister.

“Meri Tho Hawa Nikal Gaee, you abhi Bhi Balloon Hai (I may have been deflated, you are still a ball. And you were Minister of Sciences? Was it the science of bulls ** T?”, Said the singer.

Mr. Sami, like Croras of Indians, was devastated by the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, where terrorists have shot 25 tourists and a local cashmere of cold blood. Earlier, he posted that his heart had broken in a million songs when he was attacked by the new devastator of the terrorist attack.

“How can humanity look at such depths of depravity? How can the beauty of nature be perverted to stage such horrible crimes against humanity?” He said.

India has since made several measures against Pakistan, suspended the industrial water Treaty and reducing high commissions. He also suspended visa services from Pakistani nationals and said all Pakistani citizens currently in India should leave. The new tension between the two neighbors has sparked animated social media exchanges between the public figures of the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/adnan-sami-fawad-ahmed-hussain-chaudhry-pak-ex-minister-takes-balloon-dig-at-adnan-sami-gets-a-dumba-reply-8267660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos