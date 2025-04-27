Donald Trump on time: the United States will lead the attack on Iran if nuclear discussions fail





US President Donald Trump said that his negotiators are unable to conclude an agreement with Tehran, the United States could lead to Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

“If we do not conclude an agreement, I will run the pack,” he said in an interview on Friday with Time Magazine.

He added that if he thought that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face a broader conflict in the Middle East if the Iranian nuclear program was attacked, the United States would not be “trained” because it would help direct the strikes.

“You asked if he would drag me, as if I would reluctantly go. No, I could go very gladly if we cannot get an agreement.”

However, Trump told Time magazine that he was convinced that he could conclude an agreement with the Islamic Republic. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits the exhibition of nuclear realizations from Iran to Tehran, Iran on April 9, 2025. (Credit: Iranian Presidency / Wana (Western Asia Press Agency) / Handout via Reuters)

Give an agreement with Tehran

“I think we are going to conclude an agreement with Iran. No one else could do it,” he said.

In the transcription of the interview, Trump added that he had blamed the policy of the previous administration on Iran for the number of civilian victims in Gaza.

“Iran was broken under Trump, and you know that he knows that, broke. They had no money, and they said to Hamas, we don't give you money,” he said. “I blame the Biden administration because they allowed Iran to take over the game without working an agreement.”

“Biden came and he removed all the sanctions, he let China and everyone to buy all oil, Iran has developed 300 billion dollars in cash over a period of four years. They started to finance terror again, including Hamas. Hamas was failed.

Trump of 100 days in power

The Trump administration plans to commemorate the president's 100 -day milestone with a rally in Michigan. The White House intends to highlight its economic vision, the ejection of undocumented immigrants, modifications to the foreign policy and the work of the Ministry of Elon Musk government efficiency to purge federal bureaucracy and reduce what it considers waste.

Celebrating these movements will be part of a wide tour of victory around the launch of Trump's second mandate that the official, speaking under the cover of anonymity, described to journalists as a conservative fantasy.

“Every morning, I wake up, it's like living in a dream landscape,” he said.

While Trump officials praise the speed and extent of his efforts to redo American society, criticisms say Trump has trapped the rights of citizens and non-citizens, alienated from allies and threatened American supremacy in the world.

The president has retained the funding of universities for what his administration considers the tolerance of anti -Semitic behavior; reduce transgender rights; And removed with the diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) in the federal government and with federal entrepreneurs. This had a large training effect in American society.

The manager said there was more to come, with a lot of “underwater torpedoes”.

This includes more executive action, a characteristic of the first 100 days of Trump, which, according to the manager, would continue like a “snowball at descent”. He said the administration was still working on a travel ban for citizens in several countries.

The courts have hampered some of Trump's actions, attracting the contempt for his allies and the white house reprimands that these judges counteract the will of the chief of the executive branch and the people who elected him.

While Trump will continue to wage war in the courts and a government bureaucracy that his team considers too swollen and out of line with his world vision, another official said that he would focus on his next 100 days on trade agreements and peace talks.

This year, the president launched a total trade war against many countries this year before putting the reciprocal prices largely to allow negotiations with individual nations. His administration hopes to obtain agreements within 90 days.

Experts say it is extremely unlikely, noting that Trump has not yet concluded a single agreement. Its rhetoric on talks, especially with China, has often been in contradiction with what the other country says is true.

The president will make an extended trip abroad next month, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and will continue to put pressure for peace in the Russian war with Ukraine.

Trump had promised to resolve this conflict on the “first day”, but peace was elusive. The president admitted on Saturday that Russian president Vladimir Putin did not want to stop war.

