India builds a diplomatic case on Pahalgam while Modi receives calls from at least 16 world leaders





New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received calls from 16 foreign leaders, while India has aroused support from more than 100 American legislators (United States) since the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam. Some of the first leaders to call Modi after the attack on Tuesday are the American president Donald J. Trump, the Prime Minister of the Prime Minister of Nepal Kp Sharma Oli and the Prime Minister of Maurice Navin Ramgoam. At least four armed men brandishing AK-47 rifles sprayed bullets among tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire, leading to the death of at least 26 people 25 Indians and a foreigner. The attack is one of the deadliest against civilians in the Union territory in recent years.

Show the full article







One day after attacks, India announced evidence of cross -border links with the incident and unveiled a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. These include placing the Suspension Water Treaty, to expel three defense advisers and revoke the visas of Pakistani nationals present in India. Since then, New Delhi has been flooded with calls from foreign leaders offering support and expressing condolences. US vice-president JD Vance, who was in India during the attack, was also personally called Prime Minister Modi. The other leaders who spoke to Modi understand the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also discussed the future of the Eastern Economic Corridor India (IMEC) during the appeal. King Abdullah II of Jordan, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Emiraats (ENU) Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the other leaders who have engaged with Modi. The Iranian President spoke to Modi and the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, offering the role of Teherans as a mediator to mitigate the tensions between the two nations. Diplomatic awareness India has been vigorous, with more than 30 ambassadors in New Delhi informed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, in the last three days. The ambassadors of the seven group (G7) Western economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom (United Kingdom), Canada, the European Union (EU), Germany and France were among the first to be informed by Misri. Higher diplomats of the group of twenty (G20), including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, were also informed by Misri while New Delhi pressed his file concerning the cross -border elements linked to the attack of Pahalgam. In addition, ambassadors of the Member States of the European Union such as Ireland, Lithuania and Slovenia, alongside those of Latin America, were informed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. Often strong from the United States Beyond the president and the vice-president, India has obtained messages of support from senior officials from the United States administration and more than 100 Washington legislators reflect in-depth links at all levels between the two nations. Kash Patel, director of FBI, is the last senior administration to express his support for India after Pahalgam attacks. Patel offered full support from the United States to New Delhi. The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in cashmere and will continue to offer our total support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats to which our world is confronted with the evils of terrorism. Pray for people affected. – FBI Director Kash Patel (@Fbidirectorkash) April 26, 2025 The United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Under-Secretary to Defense Elbridge Colby, and the Attorney General Pam Bondi are among the higher personalities who have transmitted India after Pahalgam's terrorist attack. Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, described the attack as an Islamist terrorist attack targeting the Hindus and promised assistance in Washingtons to track the officials. At least 75 members of the House of Representatives and 25 members of the US Senate reacted to attacks. The Chamber Committee on the majority of Foreign Affairs criticized the New York Times for describing Pahalgam attackers as activists rather than terrorists. (Edited by Radifah Kabir) Read also: With you while you hunt them Downutuli Gabbard condemns the Islamist terrorist attack targeting the Hindus

