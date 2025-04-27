Awalage of the academic diploma of doctoralandus and jokowi engineer

With Suryadi (Leiden University)

As It is already generally known through various articles on Jokowi on social networks, while being mayor of Solo (2005-2012), (former) 7th Indonesian president used the academic diploma of “doctorandus” (drs.). The title “DRS”. Jokowi, among others, was seen on legend Media News when the mayor of Solo visited Srite textile Factory in Sukoharjo on September 20, 2006 (see: https://www.sawitku.id/hype/81414991310/selamat-ginting-bingung-jokowi-wali-kota-solo-bergelar-drs-jadi-bubernur-bergelar; Illustration 1).

The title “DRS”. Jokowi was known as the campaign as the mayor of the solo and the title was often attached to legend Press news about it during its function as mayor of Solo.

Until the end of his mandate as mayor of Solo, Jokowi still used the title “DRS”. However, the title has changed to “IR”. When he was named and was then elected mayor of Jakarta, and after that, he was elected to become the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia for two periods (2014-2024).

The change in the university degree of Jokowi can be traced by various mass media published in Java and in the capital of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta, from the period 2005 to 2024. (See for example: https://leadersforum.uksw.edu/pages/presiden-ri-ir-h-joko-widodo; Illustration 2).

Various criticisms of many parties in Indonesia on changes in the academic diploma of Jokowi can be followed by various platform social networks. However, there are things that do not seem to have been discussed and, therefore, this is the objective of my attention in this article. These things are as follows (president of the author):

Is the “DRS” academic diploma. and “IR”. who proudly put Jokowi in front of his name comes from the field of science The same? Is the “DRS” academic diploma. and “IR”. who is proud to be attached to Jokowi on his name comes from the field of science different? If the two titles (“DRS” and “IR”) were obtained from A major (course) in an environment of private teachers in a particular university? If the two titles (“DRS” and “IR”) were obtained from two major (course) different in a particular professor environment in certain universities? Is the “DRS” academic diploma. and “IR”. who is proudly placed by Jokowi in front of his name obtained (so true) from the university different?

In the 1980s, when Jokowi claimed to study and succeeded in UGM, even until the 1990s, the title “DRS” and “IR”, which was a legacy of the academic system of colonial times, was still commonly used for the domains of many knowledge studied at the university level in Indonesia. However, the title “DRS”. (for men) and “dra”. (Doctoranda) for women) generally attached to the name of a university graduate which takes the field of social sciences and human sciences, as well as several areas of exact science. However, this degree has never been used for those who pass agriculture and forestry.

As already known, the Faculty of Foresty UGM was originally part of the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry (since 1952/53), but was then divided so that the Faculty of Forestry officially held on August 17, 1963). The graduates received the title “Engineer” (“IR”)

The five questions above are certainly interesting to investigate more. In other words, many questions that are now asking the “IR” diploma. Jokowi who was recognized by UGM as his forest product faculty of the “Wood Technology Department” of the Faculty which was mysterious (see:> https://sumbarsatu.com/berita/32869-mistri-'jaurah-teknologi-kayu `-Faculty-Faculty-Ugm), additional investigations can be done, which can Answering the above questions.

Logically, if Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry UGM with the title “IR”., Then the title “DRS”. What he used before when he was still the mayor of the solo was very likely to come from other areas of study (from the UGM or other universities).

Therefore, it is necessary to examine in more detail if giving second The academic diploma in Jokowi involved a department, a facultyAnd A university is the same (UGM)? Or systematic jobs but the falsity of the smell involves more than one Higher education institution? (President by the author)

Consequently, Indonesian academic and intellectual people who are always affected by academic honesty and who are always determined to maintain the establishment of Indonesian (academic) higher education, must work together to reveal various irregularities concerning Jokowi academic titles. It is at the same time an attempt to strengthen the academic world of the Indonesia of Pengkuyo-Kuyoan arbitrarily produced by an arrogant and too distant political power.

A way to disclose the title “DRS”. Jokowi is an investigation into the archives of the 2005 solo electoral commission (KPU), through which information should obtain information What a university has given the title “DRS”. In Jokowi. (Author's seats). Presumably, this must be done as soon as possible, since there is an impression of efforts to eliminate the traces of Jokowi by an authority linked and involved in his appointment as a civil servant, as well as the viral case of this Jokowi diploma.

As has been largely reported, CV Jokowi for his appointment as president of Indonesia 2019 would have been found on the KPU website (see: https://www.tribunnews.com/nataneal/2025/04/23/pengguga-ijazah-jokowi-klaim-cv-presiden-ke-7—-Hilang-di-situs-kpu-saat-nyalon-Pilpes-2019).

The indications that show efforts to disappear from the archives linked to the appointment of Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia involved something wrong in the KPU institution. Consequently, it is good if it is also studied that the archives linked to the appointment of Jokowi as governor of Dki Jakarta and the mayor of Solo, before the archives of Jokowi in the two institutions of KPU were also loses.

Hopefully Indonesian intellectuals / university will continue to work together to maintain the academic world of this Republic.

Leiden, April 26, 2025

Dr Suryadi (Leiden University, supervision of honesty and academic freedom)