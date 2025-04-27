



The deputy for northeast Hampshire, Alex Brewer, spoke on Wednesday, April 23, during a debate following a motion presented by the liberal democrats. The request aimed to force a vote on the decision of the Labor government to delay the construction of certain hospitals involved in the new hospital program, originally promised by Boris Johnson. Find out more:Alex Brewer MP: local transport in rural areas why better service is a must In January, the Secretary of Health, Wes Street, delivered a speech to Parliament confirming that Basenstoke and the North Hampshire Hospital would only be built at least 2037. The Liberal Democrats criticized the delay, qualifying the current state of hospitals in the United Kingdom a “national scandal”. Speaking during the debate, the deputy Alex Brewer alleged that the decision had been taken to delay the construction of the Basenstoke hospital in a single ministerial visit. ” She added: “I can speak to the ministers of the floor covering which connects two important parts of the hospital compared to a car car, which is in a poor and maintained state with an industrial strip. Patients are falling on this unequal and unstable soil on a daily basis.” The liberal democrat continued: “The ministers would know that if they had visited Thehospital”. She also said taxpayers will have to pay the project twice as “now [the hospital] During the next 15 years will cost as much as reconstruction ”. The deputy also referred to a visit to the city center of Basenstoke by the then opposition chief, Prime Ministerkeir Starmer, in June. See also:MP requires transparency while residents have left the “anxious” redevelopment project She said: “Insurance was given and reported in theBasingstoke Gazettethat the hospital would be built by 2030. ” The deputy ended his speech by calling for “the minister [Stephen Kinnock] Or any minister “to visit the Basingstoke hospital with her to” understand the financial and complete health and health implications of the decision “. Speaking later, she undertook to “continue to hold the government's feet on fire” on the issue. The politician concluded: “It is essential that we improve our health services so that people can finally access the care they deserve.”

