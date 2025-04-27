Survey: prevails over 100 days in power





Donald Trump recognized the Oval Office and took care of the government in the midst of the largest number of surveys in his political career, but like the brand 100 days of his presidency approaches, the views of the Americans on what he has done so far has become deeply negative, a new CNN survey conducted by SSRS.

The assessment of approval of 41% is the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days which goes back at least to Dwight Eisenhower, including the first mandate.

Approval of the landing of the presidency has been down 4 points since March and 7 points below what it was at the end of February. Only 22% say that they strongly approve of the Trumps of Labor Management, a new hollow and about twice as much as many say that they disapprove of strongly (45%).

Since March, Trump has experienced a significant drop in the approval of Hispanic women and Americans (down 7 points in each group at 36% in women and 28% among Hispanics). Trump's partisan opinions remain widely polarized, 86% of the approving Republicans and 93% of disapproving democrats. But among the political self -employed, the presidents' approval rating fell to 31%, corresponding to its low point of the first mandate with this group and almost the same as its position with them in January 2021.

The survey finds the president underwater and sinks into almost all the major problems which he has sought to solve during his mandate, with public confidence in his ability to manage these problems also decreasing.

The notations of the approval of the advantages on economic issues have dropped in particular since early March, because the deployment of its price plan has led to the volatility of the stock market and is concerned about the rise in prices. On inflation, approval is down 9 points to 35% and on the prices themselves, its 4 points down to 35%. His notes for the management of the economy are down 5 points for a minimum of 39%career; He reached his previous hollow once in his first mandate and again in March). Only about half (52%) express confidence in its ability to cope with the economy, down 13 points compared to a December CNN survey.

I am disappointed. I did not vote for him. I was going to give him the benefit of the doubt, because I thought, you know, he could do things to help the economy and an additional disappointment, said a 55 -year -old Virginia resident who identifies himself as an independent and participated in the survey. She has worked for the federal government for more than two decades and asked that her name is not used.

Following his large -scale efforts to reshape the enrollment of federal governments, Trump has lost ground on the approval ratings for federal government management (42% Approve, down 6 points since March) and only 46% express self -confidence to name the best people in office, down 8 points since December. Less than half (43%) see the actions prevailing as a necessary upheaval in Washington, while most (57%) say that his approach to the presidency unnecessarily puts the country in danger.

Derek Steinmetz, a Wauwatosa democrat, Wisconsin, said that he was most concerned about Trumps' primordial contempt for the rule, the standards and the structure of our government. It was a concern for the first mandate, but it is much worse this time because there is fewer railing in place.

The Trumps move on foreign affairs which included a more friendly posture towards Russia in its war with Ukraine and the end of many foreign aid programs also note the disapproval of the majority (39% approve, 60% disapprove). Half say that they have a lot or some confidence in its ability to manage foreign affairs, against 55% before it takes office.

Even on immigration, a question in which Trump had outraged his summit of the first mandate of 7 points earlier this year, the survey finds the decrease in approval ratings and a decrease in confidence in Trumps' shares. Overall, 45% now approve, down 6 points compared to March and 53% express their confidence in its ability to cope with it, against 60% in December.

Trump wins closely positive notes on a single problem tested in the survey: his management of problems related to gender identity and trans people. Overall, 51% approves its management of this issue, including 90% of Republicans, 48% of the self -employed and 16% of the Democrats.

I am actually very happy that he said that there are only men and women. I was actually very happy when it came out, when he put it in law, that there are only men and there are only women, that there are no binary, he, they. There is no, said Lisa Munson, a mother of three children from Maryland who voted for Trump, when she asked her what she considered a greater Trump accomplishment.

Trumps' efforts to shape American arts, culture and history, however, are much less popular, 64% considering it inappropriate to take measures like taking control of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and looking for changes in exhibitions to Smithsonian Institution Museums, an effort which he in part delegated to Vice-President JD Vance.

Vance corresponds to the prevailing of the employment of the employment of 41% in the survey, with 58% disapproval. Neither Trump nor Vance are considered favorably by most Americans. Only 40% say they have a favorable vision of the president and 34% a favorable vision of Vance.

Overall, the confidence of the Americans in Trump to use the power of the presidency in a responsible manner (46% confident, down 8 points) and to provide real leadership for the country (50% confident, down 9 points) has dropped sharply since December. Trump has published a series of executive decrees orienting changes in government practices and policies that have been faced with a myriad of challenges in court.

I am not a big fan of these decrees that Trump and all the other presidents constantly emit. In the case of Trumps, I think it goes too far on these decrees, and that is why many of them are slaughtered by the courts, you do not have the power to do so, said George Mastrodonato, a Trump voter and a partially retired lawyer who lives in Santa Fe, in New Mexico and participated in the election.

I want him to be a little more discreet and focuses on the decrees he writes and the problems he could win in court. He seems to be like Yosemite Sam, do you know? Blowing with two cannons in both hands, and some of them stick and some of them do not do so.

Just over half of Americans (52%), the majority of Democrats and Republicans, say that the second presidency of Trumps will fundamentally change the country in a lasting way. A little more than a third (36%) say that significant changes brought that Trump will bring once he has left his duties, and only 12% say that the second mandate trumps will not lead to significant changes in the country.

However, the Americans are closely divided on the question of whether Trump has held important campaign promises. A little less than half, 48%, say that it does a good job, 51% a bad number of works which closely reflect this point in its first mandate. A majority of 55% says that he took at least certain measures to effectively solve the problems of nations, although only 28% think that it has done things that have already started to help solve the problems of countries.

Mastrodonato, the voter of Trump of New Mexico, also largely considers Trump as keeping his promises. He does what he said he would do. Some of his approaches, I would adopt a different approach, but, you know, Hes Donald Trump so he will do whatever he wants to do.

The CNN survey was carried out in 1,678 adults nationally by the SSR from April 17 to 24, using a combination of online and telephone interviews. The investigation samples were originally drawn from two sources an online panel based on probabilities and a sample based on recording and combined. Respondents were initially contacted by mail, telephone or email. The results of the complete sample have a sampling margin of more or less 2.9 points.

CNNS Emily R. Condon, Edward Wu and Aleena Fayaz contributed to this report.

