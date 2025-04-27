PM Modi promises the “most severe response” to the authors and conspirators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 27) said that the authors and conspirators behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack would face the “most severe response”. Addressing the nation during its program “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Modi expressed a deep anxiety about the attack, which left the country under sorrow. “The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on April 22 has harmed all the citizens of the country. Each Indian has deep sympathies for affected families. Whatever the state we belong to, whatever the language we speak, we feel the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I can feel that blood has said. He added that the terrorist attack on Pahalgam shows “despair of the patrons of terrorism” and “displays their cowardice”. The attack, he underlined, came at a time when cashmere lived a period of peace and progress, with schools and prosperous colleges, booming tourism and construction and the economy of infrastructure gaining momentum. “The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu-et-Cachemire, did not like it. The terrorists and the brains of terrorism want the cashmere to be destroyed again and, therefore, they have executed such a great conspiracy,” he said. Prime Minister Modi noted that the country's unity and the solidarity of 140 Indian crores are his greatest strength in the war against terrorism. “This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We must strengthen our determination to take up this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We must demonstrate a strong will as a nation. Today, the world is looking, after this terrorist attack, the whole country speaks with one voice,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also recognized global solidarity in the aftermath of the attack, with flourishing condolences of leaders around the world. “The whole world is held with 140 Indian crores in our fight against terrorism,” he said. Reassuring the affected families, the Prime Minister stressed that justice would be done and that the attacks of the attack would face the “most severe response”. “I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice and that justice will be done. The authors and conspirators of this attack will be served with the most severe response,” he said. Read also: Pahalgam terrorist attack: Nia takes the investigation of the J & K police

