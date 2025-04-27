Inside Trumps Tripwind Trip to the Popes Funeral: Biden, Melanias Birthday and A Zelensky Regrach





When the president of the time, Joe Biden, attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Donald Trump complained about seats.

He argued that Bidens Spot, several rows from the front, showed no respect and indicated that the United States was no longer serious.

If I were president, they would not have seated me there and our country would be very different from what it is right now! Said Trump at the time. In real estate, as in politics and in life, the location is everything !!!

The president seemed to obtain his wish for the funeral of the funeral of Pope Francis on Sunday, when he was seated in the front row, with Biden, again, seated a few rows back. The two presidents did not seem to recognize each other, although they were clearly inside the other.

Trump didn't even know Biden was going. He didn't give him a tour on Air Force One.

Oh, is it? I didn't know, Trump told journalists on the plane on his way to Rome. Meeting Biden in Italy was not at the top of the list, he said.

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders went to Vatican City for funeral, in the presence of around 250,000 people. It was prevailing on the first international trip of his second presidency and it was short. He was out of there in the 2 p.m.

It was also Melania prevailing on 55th anniversary. At the end of the Whirlwind trip, when they landed on American soil, the couple separated immediately after leaving Air Force One.

Open image in the gallery

Former President Joe Biden, only the second Catholic president, also attended the funerals of popes on Saturday, seated in several rows behind Trump (AP)

The trip also arrived in the middle of the growth of tensions between the United States and long-standing allies after its controversial tariff policies have threatened to explode international commercial partnerships. But the funeral did not prevent the president and his counterparts from exchanging warm greetings.

The funerals of popes have marked the first time that Trump and Biden have been in the same place since the second inauguration of Trumps in January.

The latest funerals of a pope seated in 2005 offered more bipartite while former president Bill Clinton stolen in the Air Force One alongside President in office George W. Bush and his father, former president George Hw Bush.

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, attended the procedure alongside the former First Lady Jill Biden.

The former president, who regularly attended mass, has long admired Francis, a man with similar opinions on the climate crisis, immigration and helping the least wealthy. After the death of Bidens, Beau, of brain cancer in 2015, Francis comforted the Biden family and met in private Biden to discuss research on cancer. Biden also displayed a photo of Francis in the Oval Office.

But Biden always seemed in a good mood during the funeral while welcoming the world leaders and smiling for the selfies.

Trump, who was raised and confirmed as a presbyterian, said in 2020 that he was now a non -denominational Christian.

Open image in the gallery

Trump met Zelensky in the Saint Peters Basilica, but few details on their discussion were shared (EPA)

The president met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Saint Peters basilica, their first one-on-head meeting since the last months of confrontation now famous in the oval office, when the president and vice-president JD Vance reprimanded Zelensky in front of a reporters room.

Sitting in two red chairs on the marble floor, the two leaders were photographed on Saturday folded to each other, apparently deep in the conversation.

The discussion before the funeral did not last long, and neither the White House nor the Ukrainian administration revealed precisely what was said. But the meeting intervened after several days of public statements on a possible ceasefire, Trump recently warned Russian President Vladimir Putin after strikes on kyiv civilians. Trump also suggested that Ukrainians should abandon Crimea and other regions as part of a peace agreement, a non-barer for Zelensky and his administration.

Open image in the gallery

Trump, shaking the hand of the French president Emmanuel Macron, the president of Finland, Alexander Stubb, carried a blue costume to the funeral of Pope Francis (AP)

President and First Lady Melania Trump spent the evening at the American ambassador's residence after arriving shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, before the funeral the next morning.

The Trumps attended the funeral of a man whom they had met only once, in May 2017, a few months before Trumps.

When they arrived, the First Lady wore a black trench dress with a double chest and a black veil.

Trump was one of the few world leaders not dressed in black. Trump rather opted for a suit and a dark blue tie.

The president declared before the funeral that he admired Francis as he loved the world, in fact, and that he was only a good man.

The meeting with Zelensky took place just after the Trumps approached the coffin. In a tight circle, Trump was also photographed alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Ukrainian chief.

Open image in the gallery

Trump briefly met Starmer, Macron and Zelensky in the Saint Peters basilica (Ukrainian Presidential Press)

For months, Trump pushed hard for a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, and he often evacuated his frustration with Zelensky for not accepting an agreement that would be favorable to Russia. He also complained on Friday that Zelensky had not yet signed a possible agreement that would give the United States access to some of the Ukraine natural resources.

On Saturday, the director of communications for the White House, Steven Cheung, said that the two men had a very productive discussion.

Zelensky has also not revealed important details.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot in head, he wrote on X. Hoping for results on everything we have covered. Protect the life of our people. Complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from separating. Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results. Thank you @potus.

Open image in the gallery

The president of Trump and Finland, Alexander Stubb, was sitting side by side for the funeral (Reuters)

According to the Vatican protocol, world leaders were seated in the order of the name of their country in French, which means that the head of the United States was sitting next to the president of Estonia on his left, Finland on his right and Macron not far.

Trump also briefly welcomed the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who has not yet visited the White House. The office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni published photos of her speaking to the Trumps.

Open image in the gallery

Trump met Meloni when he arrived in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis (via Reuters)

Others from the Trump delegation were seated more behind Biden, notably the Chief of Staff of the White House Susie Wiles, the deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and the national security advisor Michael Waltz.

During the funeral, Trump briefly talked about the Estonian president, welcoming the leaders on both sides of him during the sign of peace, a section of a Catholic mass when the participants traditionally greet each other.

Open image in the gallery

Trump and the First Lady were seated next to the Estonian President Alar Karis and King Felipe VI of Spain (Getty Images)

Trump and the first lady left for Saint-Pierre just before 10 am, when the president was happy to meet the King of Spain as he smiled and hugged the kings.

An hour after leaving the Vatican, Trump and his team were back in the air.

Administrator in Newark, Jersey, Jewish on Saturday afternoon, Trump headed for the Marine One helicopter to go to his bed of bed golf bed.

The First Lady went to a pending SUV.

Open image in the gallery

Trump and the First Lady separated upon their return to the United States (AP)

