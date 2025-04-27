In Varikan, Jokowi transmitted the sad message of President Prabowo for the death of Pope Francis





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo prayed in front of the body of Pope Francis. (Sino.id/katch Screen)

Sinpo.id – The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo transmitted a message from President Prabowo Sui -Buanto who was crying for the head of the Catholic Church Sri Pope François at the age of 88. Prabowo's message was on Catholics during the funeral procession of Pope Francis. “First of all, we want to transmit a deep sadness on his death that Pope Fransiskus was presented, and also transmitted a message from President Prabowo Suubianto and all the Catholics who attended the Vatican funeral,” Jokowi told Santo Petrus Field, the Vatican, city of his social account on Sunday, April 24, 2025. Jokowi was present with other special delegates, namely the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, Wamenkeu Thomas Djiwandono, and president of the host committee for the arrival of Pope Françus at Indonesia in 2024, at Imbase Jonan, representing the Indonesian president Prabowo subsus after the entire funeral procession of the funeral process. According to Jokowi, the world has lost a model that gave a heritage of love for world peace. The figure of Pope Francis also inherited humility, as well as an inheritance for all nations. Without forgetting, Jokowi also prayed for Pope Francis to rest in peace. “Finally, we all pray that the hys of Pope Francis will rest in peace, and that his soul be accepted in the knees of God,” said Jokowi. Previously, the envoy of the Indonesian government who attended the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, had submitted the personal letter of President Prabowo suffered to the Vatican. The letter was written by Prabowo on April 24, 2025 after receiving the news from the death of Pope Francis on April 21. This English letter is addressed to the dean of the Sacred Cardinal Council of the Vatican, Giovanni Battista Re. Ignasius Jonan, one of the special envoys, said that the letter had been given to the Ambassador of the Saint of the Vatican throne to the Republic of Indonesia, bishop of Piero Pioppo according to the diplomatic protocol. Then the Archbishop Piero Pioppo will be transmitted to the Cardinal Giovanni Rei. According to Jonan, the Vatican expressed his gratitude for the attention of President Prabowo suffered. The content of the letter revealed how Prabowo was very in mourning to hear the death of Pope Francis. Prabowo wrote on behalf of the people and the Indonesian government and personally expressed its deep condolences to the Saint -Throne and the Catholic community of the world. The funeral procession of Pope Francis took place at the Champ of the Basilica of Santo Petrus, Vatican on Saturday, attended 250,000 people in additional mourning, some of whom were leaders of the country and important figures in the world. In the Basilica of Santo Petrus, the special envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia had the opportunity to see the coffin of Pope Francis and prayed for the deceased. From the Basilica of Saint-Pierre, the body of the late Pope Francis was brought to the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy, to be buried according to his will. Pope Francis has become the first pope buried outside the Vatican Wall in the past 350 years. Generally, the whale is buried in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre. Pope Francis, as indicated in his will, has chosen to be buried in his favorite church Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, who is outside the Vatican territory.

