Turkiye doubles the number of troops in Somalia to help counter the Al-Shabab offensive-Monitor of the Middle East





Turkiye doubled his number of troops in Somalia this week, in order to help Somali forces counter the militant group Al-Shabab. In recent months, Al-Shabab has increased in its offensive against the Somali government, the group that captured strategic villages and areas near the Capital Mogadishu. These developments would have made Turkiye – a key ally and the security guarantor of the Government of Somalias – is increasingly concerned about the country's security situation. According to the media based in London Middle East eyeAnonymous sources familiar with the issue revealed to him that Turkiye answered the situation by deploying nearly 500 soldiers in Somalia this week, almost doubling the number of his soldiers stationed in the East African Nation. Turkish troops deployed in Somalia would consist of around 300 commandos, said one of the sources, their main assignments being to protect Turkish facilities such as the Turksom military base, to protect the ports of Mogadishus and to help the Somali forces more. Read: Why support Somalia's stability contributes to global security In addition to this, 200 Turkish soldiers were said to have been sent to improve combat drone operations, which have proven to be effective in strikes against the terrorist group. Although Turkiye continues to support the Somali state and army, this is limited to supplies, training and technology, a source indicating that Ankara does not currently plan to engage Al-Shabab directly on the ground, in particular the fact that this would first require the authorization of the Turkish Parliament. Turkish troops are only there to protect Turkish assets and to train and advise Somali forces, the report cited the source. They will only engage in Al-Shabab if if they are absolutely necessary and in self-defense. Read: Turkiye to accommodate the 51st OIC Council for Foreign Ministers in Istanbul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250427-turkiye-doubles-number-of-troops-in-somalia-to-help-counter-al-shabab-offensive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos