



Lahore, April 26 (PTI), a Pakistani anti -terrorist court returned to a prison for life in two accusations to a man who drew on and injured the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2022 on Saturday.

Gujranwala's anti-terrorism court announced its verdict in the Imran Khan attack case.

A head of the court said that the accused Prime Muhammad Naveed had been sentenced not to have injured Khan but on other offenses.

“Naveed is sentenced to life imprisonment under accusations of terrorism and murder of the activist of the Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf) Moazzam party. He was also slapped with a fine of 500,000 PKR,” said the official.

The official said Naveed had been sentenced to an imprisonment of up to five years for injuring four people.

However, the court acquitted Nave for having injured Khan and eight others because they did not appear before the court to join the procedure.

“Despite a repeated assignment by the court, Khan and eight others did not appear before the court,” said the official.

The court acquitted two co -accused – Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas.

All sentences against Naveed would take place simultaneously.

Khan has been shot wounds on his right leg during the attempted assassination of two shooters during a political rally in the Wazirabad region of Punjab province, about 200 km from Lahore, in November 2022. A person was killed and more than a dozen injuries during the attack.

Khan had blamed a senior ISI official, then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Minister of Inters Rana Sanaullah for having plot his assassination.

Khan had filed a complaint against the police against them, but the FIR was not registered. Pti Mz Scy

